Local health centers launch social media campaign for teens this summer

Two local health centers are launching a social media campaign this summer to help teens with mental health problems. Health leaders say more than half of high school students in western Massachusetts are facing depression and hopelessness.

Kathleen Szegda from the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts said teens are still experiencing negative effects from social isolation during the pandemic.

"The schools were remote, their caregivers and parents were struggling as well during the pandemic for similar reasons,” Szegda said. “Social connection is so critical, and we know that it can have long lasting effects if you're feeling isolated for a number of years afterwards.”

Szegda said the campaign in partnership with MiraVista Behavioral Health Center will include strategies to support healthy social media habits and links to community clinics.

"Studies have shown by having a place to connect, particularly for young people who may be struggling with poor mental health and not have peers they can talk to who are like them. We know that there are large mental health inequities in the LGBTQ plus communities," Szegda said. "Having young people who you can talk to and feel that support is really critical."

While many mental health advocates worry there aren't enough resources for young people, Szegda said she thinks the campaign will help teens find what is available.