Mass. Broadband Institute encourages residents who have slow internet to conduct speed tests before July 20

Some western Massachusetts cities and towns are urging residents to test the speed of their internet connection.

The tests are part of a state-wide project known as BEAD, Broadband Equity Access & Deployment, run by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative.

BEAD is kind of like a national census of broadband speed. The goal is to verify whether the FCC has accurate information about internet speeds in specific locations. It will also pinpoint places with slow or no internet connectivity.

The federal government has allocated $147 million to the Massachusetts Broadband Institute to expand high speed service in the state. The funds, which are administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration haven't been released to the state yet.

Michael Baldino, director of the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, said in a statement that the BEAD process "is a required step related to the state’s receipt of the funding."

He also said participation "is not required for a community’s unserved and underserved locations to be eligible for BEAD funding."

Some cities and towns, including Clarksburg, Whately and Sheffield, are asking residents to participate by testing their internet speed.

Former Sheffield selectmen Rene Wood is taking the lead in her town on the project. She said the first step for residents is to go to the Massachusetts broadband map showing internet speed for each home in the state.

"It's a single opportunity that ends on July 20th, for you to look at your internet connection, as the FCC feels it is, and say, in essence, it's right or wrong," she said.

Wood said residents should get started by July 15th so there is enough time to take speed tests on separate days.

Wood noted the BEAD challenge is taking place between June 20th and July 20th.

"That's an extremely short time in the middle of summer to take something that is so incredibly important," she said.

Baldino said the Massachusetts Broadband Institute is encouraging all residents "who believe they do not meet the minimum requirement for high-speed internet to conduct speed tests."