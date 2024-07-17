Lawmakers call for a state probe into South Hadley nursing home

Two state lawmakers have been calling for an investigation into a South Hadley nursing home since last week, citing unpaid workers and a lack of supplies to care for residents.

State Senator Jake Oliveira of Ludlow and State Representative Dan Carey of Easthampton said they have heard complaints about Pioneer Valley Health and Rehabilitation, which is in both of their districts.

They allege some workers' paychecks have bounced in recent months, while others have not even been paid. In addition, the legislators said there are not enough staff, which is affecting patient care. And, they said Bluepoint Health Care, the facility's owner, has failed to provide basic cleaning products for patients. The lawmakers said this has led to a "dire situation".

On Tuesday, Oliveira said there had been some progress made.

"Employees are beginning to get paid, which is great to hear, but we also want to ensure that the residents and their families are getting...quality health care,".

The state senator also shined a light on what employees of Pioneer Valley Heath are doing to try to maintain the facility and care for patients, absent the appropriate supplies.

"When you hear horror stories of employees using pillowcases to wipe and clean surfaces and when you hear stories of private philanthropy having to collect supplies and give them to the employees of that health care facility, it's horrific," Oliveira said.

Both Carey and Oliveira are calling on the state Office of the Attorney General and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to launch an investigation.

The AG and EOHS offices both confirmed they have received complaints about Pioneer Valley Health but would not confirm that any investigations had begun.

The lawmakers also said in a press release there are questions about the fiscal health for Bluepoint, the owner of the South Hadley facility and a handful of others in Massachusetts. It owes the town $160,000 in back taxes and other fees and has outstanding bills to utility companies and other vendors.

Bluepoint did not respond to a request for comment from NEPM as of Tuesday afternoon.

Material from State House News Service was used in this report.