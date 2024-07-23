© 2024 New England Public Media

Some older western Mass. residents reflect on Biden's choice to suspend his campaign

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published July 23, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
77 year-old Lewis Popper, a retired lawyer and 82-year old Paul Cherulnik walk at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke, Massachusetts on July 22. 2024.
Nancy Eve Cohen
/
NEPM
77 year-old Lewis Popper, a retired lawyer and 82-year old Paul Cherulnik walk at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke, Massachusetts on July 22. 2024.

President Joe Biden, at age 81 has left the presidential race. Some in his age group said that's good news.

A walking group trekked through shady woods and a sunny path at Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke on Monday morning. The walk is organized by Northampton Neighbors, which provides services and support for older residents.

81 year-old Katherine Hale, a retired elementary school teacher from Easthampton, said she enjoys meeting interesting people and seeing beautiful places on these walks. She is also a retired master gardener and points out an unusual flower on the edge of the reservoir.

"Whatever that plant is that's neat," she said.

Hale said she has great admiration for Biden and that he made the right decision — even though she said there are people who stay very astute as they age.

"However, running a country the size of the United States, unbelievable stressful. And I think almost no one is really capable of doing that well when they're in their 80s. It's just too much," she said.

Hale said younger people are needed in leadership roles.

"And intelligent," she added. "But more important than intelligent is decent, honorable, caring people."

77-year-old Louis Popper is a retired lawyer from Northampton. He carried a day pack and used hiking poles for his walk.

His response to Biden's decision to suspend his presidential campaign?

"I am absolutely delighted, and I would say relieved," Popper said about Biden.

Popper is a registered Independent, who typically votes Democrat. He says aging is a problem for many, including himself. And Joe Biden.

"It is clearly a problem in ways that... would affect his ability as president," he said.

Popper said he doesn't know much about Kamala Harris.

"I wish I did, and I hope and assume that I will before long," he said.
Regional News GOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
