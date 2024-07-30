Fashion giant Christian Dior sues Springfield's Café Dior for trademark infringement

In October, when Gissel Santiago opened Café Dior on Main Street in Springfield, it was a celebratory affair. Mayor Domenic Sarno cut a symbolic ribbon and praised the new Latina-owned business, which promised its patrons a luxury café experience downtown.

But now, the doors of the café are closed as it faces a multi-million-dollar lawsuit over its name — pitting the small bistro against the multinational fashion giant Christian Dior.

In a lawsuit filed in April, Christian Dior accused Café Dior of illegally using its trademarks. That includes the name of the business – Christian Dior operates a Dior Café, it noted in its lawsuit – and its logo, which it has alleged Café Dior used in its marketing. The company says Café Dior is trading on Christian Dior's fame and "luxurious," "sophisticated" reputation.

The cost of those allegations? Christian Dior is seeking $2 million in damages from Café Dior.

In court filings last week, Santiago's lawyers argued that the Dior mark has become generic. They also noted that her daughter's name is Dior.

Efforts to reach Santiago and her attorneys were unsuccessful Tuesday. The doors to the business were closed and its phones went unanswered.

