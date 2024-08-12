© 2024 New England Public Media

As Olympics wrap up, Northampton's Thomas finishes with three gold medals

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published August 12, 2024 at 3:08 PM EDT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hands off to Gabby Thomas of Northampton, Massachusetts, during the women's 4 x 400-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Petr David Josek / AP
Gabby Thomas, who grew up in Northampton, Massachusetts, runs her leg of the women's 4x100-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Matthias Schrader / AP
At Williston Northampton school in Easthampton, Massachusetts, supporters of Gabby Thomas react after she won the gold medal in the track and field 200 meter competition in Paris.
Adam Frenier / NEPM
The track and field record board near the track at Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Massachusetts. Olympian Gabby Thomas holds six school records. The board is decorated ahead of this year's Games in Paris.
Adam Frenier / NEPM
Stephen Nedoroscik, of Worcester, Massachusetts, celebrates after winning the bronze medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual pommel finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France.
Francisco Seco / AP

The Olympics have wrapped up in Paris — and Northampton, Massachusetts, native Gabby Thomas brought home three gold medals in the track and field competition.

Thomas had already won golds in the individual 200 meters and the 4 x 100-meter relay going into Saturday's 4 x 400-meter relay.

In that final event, Thomas and her teammates turned the race into a rout, winning by more than four seconds with a time of 3:15.27. That was just one-tenths of a second off the world record, set by the USSR in 1988.

Thomas has now earned five medals over the last two Olympics. She won a silver and bronze in the pandemic-delayed 2021 Games in Tokyo.

Thomas joins Worcester’s Stephen Nedoroscik as a multiple medalist from Massachusetts. Nedoroscik, a pommel horse specialist, won a pair of bronze medals in the team and individual gymnastics competitions.

'A great sense of pride'

Both Worcester and Northampton are in the congressional district represented by U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, a Worcester Democrat.

"With all the stuff happening in the world, it kind of gets your mind off of all the bad news and you can actually focus on something good," McGovern said on NEPM's The Fabulous 413. "So I congratulate them both and I assume they'll both get a hero's welcome when they come back."

McGovern said in recent days he's been hearing all about the Olympic stars from excited constituents.

"I think we all feel this way — when somebody locally wins, you feel like we're all part of it it, even though we had nothing to do with it, right? And it really is a great sense of pride," he said.

McGovern said he plans to reach out to Thomas and Nedoroscik when they return from the Olympics.

More to come

Up next is the Paralympics, also held in Paris, at the end of the month. Two athletes with western Massachusetts ties are Femita Ayanbeku, an American International College alum, and Easthampton’s Saige Harper.

Ayanbeku, a track competitor, will be competing in her third Paralympics. Harper is making her Paralympics debut in rowing. She attended Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

The Paralympics take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

Material from The Fabulous 413 and the Associated Press was used in this report.
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011.
