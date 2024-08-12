Aug. 8, 2024: Collaborative Highlights

We’re blending the old with the new, musically and agriculturally!

Sounds-wise, we hear from renowned jazz guitarist Sheryl Bailey , who is bringing her savvy touch and bop-forward sensibilities to western Massachusetts’ own Green Street Trio. We also chat with a member of the trio, Paul Arslanian, about how well their styles will blend Thursday evening at City Sports Grille at Spare Time in Northampton.

We’ll also head over the mountains where a new cidery meets an old orchard and will make a wonderful feast out of the whole affair. On Aug. 22, Berkshire Cider’s Hancock Shaker Village will host the 4th annual Cider Maker’s Dinner . To hear more about the delicious things that will be enjoyed at this collaborative event, we talk to Kat Hand and Mike Brogan of the Berkshire Cider Project and Carrie Holland, CEO of Hancock Shaker Village.