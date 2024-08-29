Union workers who run PVTA buses in Hampden County consider strike

The union representing bus drivers, mechanics and others who operate Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus routes in Hampden County said it plans to vote Saturday on whether to go on strike.

A strike could impact 24 bus routes used by child care teachers, nursing assistants and others to get to work.

The PVTA said in a statement, "If the Union decides to strike, there will be no bus service in the Greater Springfield area which includes the communities of: Agawam, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Holyoke (except Routes 41 & 48), Longmeadow, Ludlow, Springfield, West Springfield, Westfield and Wilbraham."

Jim Harrington, the business agent of the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 448, said workers want a fair contract, with fair wages and benefits.

"We don't want to hurt the public," he said. "And we're willing to sit down and talk to get this deal done."

There are about 225 people in the local union. They include office workers and supervisors.

On Tuesday the union voted to reject a three-year contract offered by DGR, the PVTA contractor. The union's contract expires on Saturday.

In a statement, Harrington said, “All we are asking for is to show us the respect we’ve earned... Instead, they just slapped us in the face. They put an insulting offer on the table and walked away.”

Nicole Rohan, president of DGR, said the company offered a 5% wage increase retroactive to July 1st, 2024, which would put the top bus operator rate at $32.81 [an hour], and an additional 5% for wages for weekend hours worked.

The PVTA contracts with DGR for operating and maintaining the transit service. DGR subcontracts with the Springfield Area Transit Company (SATCo), which employs the drivers, mechanics and others in the union. Rohan is also the general manager of SATCo.

She said DGR also offered to reduce how long it takes to earn the top bus operator rate, from five years down to two years.

"This was year one of the three year contract. And then there [were] additional increases in wages for year two and three," Rohan said.

She said the company added a vision insurance plan, an additional floating holiday, an increase in the uniform allowance and the tool allowance along with short term disability.

After the union voted down DGR's "best and final offer" Tuesday, Rohan said the company reached out to the union twice on Wednesday, through a federal mediator.

The first time, she said the company offered to "settle right now on a one year agreement " which would have the same terms as the previous three year-contract offer — and then return to negotiating a full contract in the spring. She said the union rejected this offer.

Through the federal mediator, the company then asked the union to defer "union action," such as a strike, and schedule two days that are convenient for the union to sit down and negotiate.

Harrington said he did not receive either of the offers from the federal mediator. He would not discuss what the union wants in a contract.

Rohan said the only way the company can meet union demands is to cut bus service.

She said the union is asking for a 12% increase in wages, "with an additional 2.8% starting in year two and a 2.9% starting in year three."

"We're trying to balance the needs between our employees and the riders, and we feel the offer that's on the table is fair and reasonable," Rohan said.

According to a press release the DGR currently offers a medical insurance plan for all members of ATU Local 448 where the employee pays 20% of the health insurance premium, there are no deductibles and co-pays are $15. Employees also receive 10 paid holidays, 7 personal days, vacation time up to six weeks depending on longevity, short term disability, allowance for uniforms, shoes, and tools and a pension plan.

Stephen Huntley is the executive director of Valley Opportunity Council, which provides services in Hampden County, including nine child care programs. He said, "There's a whole lot of folks in the community that rely on PVTA to get to work, to get to doctor's offices. The economy of Western Mass. really relies on the PVTA transporting people."

The PVTA Advisory Board, made up of mayors and representatives from municipalities in the region, held an emergency meeting Thursday, in executive session.

Huntley, who serves on the PVTA Advisory Board, would not comment on a possible strike.