'Happily surprised': With no opponents this election season, Homar Gomez looks ahead to Beacon Hill

A likely state representative for parts of Hampshire County said he was "happily surprised" not to have any competition on the Democratic primary or general election ballots.

Barring a late write-in challenge for November, Homar Gomez will represent Easthampton, Hadley, South Hadley and part of Granby in the Massachusetts Legislature.

With no opponents, Gomez said he did not have to worry about campaign money.

"Because when no one is running against anyone, we don't have to ask for that many donations," he said in an interview Friday. "So that was a good thing."

Gomez has raised about $5,500 this year, including $2,000 he loaned the campaign. He's reported contributions from Northwestern District Attorney Dave Sullivan, the Laborers' District Council, state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, and Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, among others.

The 2nd Hampshire District is currently represented by Dan Carey, who is running — also unopposed — to become the next clerk of courts in Hampshire County.

Even without a challenger, Gomez said he is still collecting endorsements and meeting voters.

Gomez works at the Mitchell Funeral Home in Easthampton, and also assists his family business, a bakery his mother runs in Puerto Rico, where he was born.

Gomez has also served on the Easthampton City Council since 2018, and been its president since 2022. He said he'll resign that position in January if — as expected — he joins the Legislature.

"That would be too much for me," he said.

In the Legislature, he hopes to increasing western Mass. visibility, make public transportation more efficient, and address both food insecurity and climate change.

"I really believe in climate change," he said. "I think we have to be more aggressive in helping cities and towns in western Mass. and the whole Massachusetts to ... change fleets to more electric cars, moving that in that direction."

With five statewide questions on the Massachusetts ballot this November, voters have the opportunity to approve laws related to standardized testing in schools, auditing the Legislature, the minimum wage for tipped workers, and more.

In the past, the Legislature has heavily amended some voter-approved laws — notably the recreational marijuana proposal in 2016. But Gomez said he will not vote to change those laws, if they pass.

"I will respect the decision of the people. Something that I love about United States — and of course Massachusetts — is our democracy. And if the people decide that we have to change some stuff, and I'm going to be their voice, I'm going to push for what the people want," he said.

Gomez said — personally — he supports the ballot question this year to decouple MCAS test scores from high school diplomas.

He also said — like Easthampton's mayor — he opposes the measure requiring employers to pay workers the minimum wage on top of tips.

"I'm going to be similar to [Mayor] La Chapelle," he said. "But, at the end, really, I always support what the people want. I really want to respect people's view on this particular question. And I will support whatever decision [comes] out of the Election Day."

Gomez said he is not sure how he'll vote on the question to allow the state auditor to audit the Legislature.