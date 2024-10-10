Review of Jones Library expansion in Amherst facilitates discussion on possible 'adverse effects'

A federal review of the Jones Library building expansion project in Amherst was held on Wednesday to assess the effects a wide-scale renovation project might have on the historic property.

Since part of the $46 million dollar project is receiving federal grant funding, what’s known as a Section 106 historic preservation review is required to “avoid, minimize, or mitigate any adverse effects that may be identified to the historic property and reach a Memorandum of Agreement which records the resolution measures agreed upon to resolve these adverse effects..."

During a Zoom meeting a consultant representing the federal government met with the Jones library directors, Amherst historic commission members, University of Massachusetts Amherst representatives, and other groups to consider the effects the expansion will have on the historic 1928 building.

Elizabeth Sharpe is a member of the town's historic district commission and presented her concerns about the library project.

“The massing of the addition is so oversized and out of scale with the original 1928 building, and for the site, that it dwarfs not only the original building, but also the Strong House next door,” Sharpe said.

But Jones Library director Sharon Sharry said the expansion will not harm the historic aspects of the building.

“One of the things that FAA, the architects, have focused on since day one is making sure that the addition falls in line with all of the setbacks and fitting to the requirement of not being higher than the 1928 original portion of the building,” Sharry said.

Sharry said the library expansion is necessary in order to serve more patrons.

“The fact is that the Jones Library is the 20th busiest public library in the state of Massachusetts. People are coming here. People are using us, in part because it's a beautiful building, but also because these library services are so important,” Sharry said. “And so when you do the math, the additional square footage is needed.”

Town officials will assess testimony from members of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) and the public before reaching a final decision.