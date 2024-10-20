Tribute concert in Springfield honors Latin music, culmination of Hispanic Heritage Month

Para leer este artículo en español, haz clic aquí.

From an instrumental version of Celia Cruz’ “La vida es un carnaval” to covers of Spanish songstress Rosío Dúrcal’s ballads, the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts culminated Hispanic Heritage Month 2024 with a celebration of Latin music.

The concert, held Saturday at the Springfield charter school, included music from students as well as Dominican singer Raúl Fernández and a performance by Raquel Maldonado and her 10-piece live band.

Principal Ryan Kelly said many of the 300 students at the school are Latino and were excited to showcase Latin music at the concert.

“Marcos Carerra, the director of music here, he's been practicing really hard with the kids in the band and the singers so that they could play songs and sing songs that reflect their Hispanic heritage,” he said. “Obviously we had a lot of events this month celebrating but this is the culminating event and gives students an opportunity to see professional musicians doing what they would like to do some day and it’s really special for them.”

The audience was made of proud family members watching their students perform, fans of Maldonado and Fernández and some city officials including Springfield School Committee Vice Chair Joesiah Gonzalez and City Councilor Jose Delgado.

Delgado said the concert showcases the importance of having a performing arts school in the city.

“It is such a joy to see our talented students performing. It’s amazing to know that most of them didn’t know how to play an instrument prior to coming here,” said Delgado.

More than 30 students ranging from seventh graders to high school seniors kicked off the concert with a variety of instrumental pieces ranging from salsa to cha-cha-cha and contemporary music and dance. They were followed by Fernández and then Maldonado and the band.

A native of Puerto Rico, Maldonado has been in Springfield for more than 30 years, but has performed all over Latin America with her band led by 10-time Grammy nominated musical director Ysrael Casado. Her most recent tour has been honoring the music of Rosío Dúrcal, a Spanish singer and actress, known for her ballads, bolero and even mariachi music.

Maldonado said she feels a special kinship with the singer.

“She is my idol of all time. God gave me the privilege to be born with Spanish blood. My father is Spanish [from Spain] but I was born in Puerto Rico,” she said. “I feel my voice is able to transmit her music well and it’s something I wanted to share here in Springfield.”

Maldonado has been performing since she was 4-years-old and said she specifically wanted to host the event at the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts because of its dedication to highlighting the arts, particularly music, as part of a complete education. She is now working with the school to establish a scholarship for a student looking to continue their music education in college.

“These are very gifted students who sometimes don’t have the economic opportunities to continue studying music and we want to help them do that,” she said.

Kelly said this is the largest concert the school has put on and he hopes to make it an annual event for Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Usually it's our students doing the performing, so it's really great for them, I think, to see musicians, people that have worked hard and are from a similar background as their own to become professionals in the field. So, it's a great example for them to see,” he said.