Rep. Neal's opponent calls for ethics investigation after Politico report on Neal's son

Independent candidate Nadia Milleron is calling for the House Ethics Committee to investigate her opponent, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal. This comes after a Politico article this week scrutinized the activity of a lobbying firm owned by Neal's son.

Politico reported Thursday that Neal Strategies, a lobbying firm owned by the congressman's son, Brendan Neal, earned $196,340 from his father's campaign committee for consulting.

The firm also earns money from lobbyists who work on tax-related issues before the House Ways and Means committee, the publication reported. Neal, a Springfield Democrat, is the committee's ranking member and former chair.

"People donate to his campaign, they funnel money to his son, and then their legislative desires become law," said Milleron, a Sheffield attorney. "These are damning allegations. They are disqualifying. Richard Neal should step down from his office or answer this and subject himself to an ethics investigation."

A Neal campaign spokesperson said in a statement that Brendan Neal has "never lobbied" his office on Ways and Means business.

Brendan Neal did not answer a request for comment.