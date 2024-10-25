© 2024 New England Public Media

Rep. Neal's opponent calls for ethics investigation after Politico report on Neal's son

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published October 25, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
File photo of U.S. Rep. Richard Neal speaking in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Nicole DeFeudis
/
State House News Service
Independent candidate Nadia Milleron is calling for the House Ethics Committee to investigate her opponent, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal. This comes after a Politico article this week scrutinized the activity of a lobbying firm owned by Neal's son.

Politico reported Thursday that Neal Strategies, a lobbying firm owned by the congressman's son, Brendan Neal, earned $196,340 from his father's campaign committee for consulting.

The firm also earns money from lobbyists who work on tax-related issues before the House Ways and Means committee, the publication reported. Neal, a Springfield Democrat, is the committee's ranking member and former chair.

"People donate to his campaign, they funnel money to his son, and then their legislative desires become law," said Milleron, a Sheffield attorney. "These are damning allegations. They are disqualifying. Richard Neal should step down from his office or answer this and subject himself to an ethics investigation."

A Neal campaign spokesperson said in a statement that Brendan Neal has "never lobbied" his office on Ways and Means business.

Brendan Neal did not answer a request for comment.
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County.
