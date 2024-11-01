Whipps, Raymond square off again in 2nd Franklin House District

The race in the 2nd Franklin District of the Massachusetts House is a re-match from two years ago. Five-term incumbent Susannah Whipps, who is an independent, is again being challenged by Republican Jeffrey Raymond.

The last time they met, Whipps won with 63% of the vote. Raymond, is a retired firefighter from Athol who currently sits on the Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School District committee.

Whipps, meanwhile, had been a Republican until 2017 when she decided to become what’s technically known as “unenrolled."

Raymond said he’s back for another run because he feels the district needs a change.

"She's (Whipps) been very outspoken that she caucuses with the Democrats and she's not doing anything for our area," Raymond said. "I think she's just now, all she wants to do is collect a paycheck."

Whipps said she caucuses with Democrats because Republicans removed her after she dropped her party affiliation. As for Raymond’s allegations, she responded: “He ran two years ago and was beaten pretty badly and in the last two years I haven't seen him anywhere."

And, the incumbent said, her record stands for itself.

"My constituents know how hard I work, they know how dedicated I am to the area," Whipps said. "I've given them a really good reason to support me and vote for me."

Raymond said two things he wants to focus on, if elected, are cutting government spending and dialing back state regulations. He also drives a school bus and used that as an example as to why there needs to be less government oversight in many areas.

"If you could see the crazy regulations people have to go through to be able to drive a school bus, it's ridiculous," Raymond said. "That's why a lot of people won't be bothered and those that do take it, don't stay with it because the state overburdens with regulations."

Whipps, like many running for elected office in Massachusetts this season, said housing is a key issue facing the state. And she said there needs to be an emphasis on providing enough housing for seniors, who she said, might need to move out of their longtime homes.

"Wonderful, beautiful family homes, but as you age, you have some different needs," Whipps said. "Sometimes a more accessible bathroom or everything on the first floor."

In terms of fundraising, Raymond has not raised any money, citing family issues preventing him from doing so. Whipps has raised just over $7,000 this election cycle.

The 2nd Franklin District includes much of Greenfield and stretches to the east into Worcester County.