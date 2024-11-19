Northampton, Amherst remain sanctuary cities

Officials in Northampton are reaffirming its status as a sanctuary community. That's after federal immigration authorities came to the city last week.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as "ICE", on Nov. 14, they were pursuing a fugitive from Brazil, who was also facing charges in Massachusetts. And that search led them to Northampton. Dhennefer Ferreira Pires, 31 was later arrested in Framingham. He allegedly fled Brazil while awaiting a prison sentence on theft charges and later settled in the state. In September, he pleaded not guilty in Framingham District Court on two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Northampton has an ordinance on the books which is designed to protect immigrants, regardless of their legal status, to the extent they are able to under the law. The ordinance prohibits city resources from being used to determine a person’s immigration status, unless the law dictates otherwise. It also forbids having city officials perform the function of immigration officers and any action taken against an individual on the basis of their immigration status.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said the presence of ICE last week, and threatened mass deportations by President-elect Donald Trump, led to the city wanting to make a statement.

"We felt that it was important to reaffirm our values as a community... that has declared we are welcoming and that we want to support all who live here or work here or visit Northampton, regardless of their immigration status," the mayor said.

Officials in Amherst also offered a similar message in response to what happened in Northampton. The town has a similar bylaw, which also prohibits town employees from performing the duties of an immigration officer.

“We, as community leaders, stand with our neighbors, whether they be new or old, and, we encourage one another to adhere to the long-standing values of our great Nation, of 'liberty and justice for all',” the statement read.