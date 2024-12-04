Springfield gets $1.3M to connect homeless individuals with substance use assistance

The city of Springfield has received a $1.3 million grant to help fund a substance use clinician in Springfield District Court.

During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Domenic Sarno said the idea is to help homeless residents who have been arrested on minor charges find help.

"They were picked up, arrested, trying to help them — not individuals who were really dealing that poison, doing criminal activities, violent-type things, they're dealt with differently," Sarno said. "So, we're really trying to help these individuals."

The clinician, who will be provided by Behavioral Health Network, will work with the residents to find treatment programs and other assistance before they are arraigned on charges.

Geraldine McCafferty, the city's housing director, helped with the grant application. She explained that a court staffer would evaluate individuals to find out more about their circumstances and whether they would be open to help.

"And I think that's at the point where court staff are saying, 'Here's a minor charge, here's somebody whose telling me that they have a substance use problem, they're homeless, these are issues that merit a direct referral to the BHN clinician who is sitting in court,'" she said.

The three-year grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice. It will also cover an outreach program, in which a clinician rides with police to offer assistance to people who have not been arrested but are thought to be homeless and in need of help.

The grant also covers a liaison within the police department who will help connect people police encounter find the help they desire.

Tuesday’s announcement comes on the heels of the announcement last month of Project Hope 2.0, which is another initiative aimed at helping homeless individuals.

Among its components is a rental assistance program, using additional federal funds to help provide stable housing for up to two years. The Center for Human Development is assisting Springfield in this effort.