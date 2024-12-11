Western Massachusetts communities consider mayoral raises

Some western Massachusetts communities have been looking at how much to pay their mayors, and how to go about giving raises.

City councilors in Easthampton recently voted in favor of a gradual raise for the mayor starting in 2026. The mayor's salary would grow from $90,000 eventually to $120,000 by 2029. However, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has vetoed that decision, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

The article says City Council President Homar Gomez and council members received a message from LaChapelle stating, “I have vetoed the council’s proposed mayor salary increase in line with the city’s fiscal goals.”

During the meeting preceding the vote some of the councilors speaking in favor had said with LaChapelle not running for re-election, they wanted to ensure they could attract a solid pool of candidates for the job. One of those councilors was Brad Riley.

"In my full-time job I almost make the same amount that the mayor does and the type of responsibilities that I have pale in comparison," he said.

The increase approved was actually greater than an original proposal, but councilors amended the figure to the higher number during the meeting.

Councilor Koni Denham voted against the bigger raise, saying Easthampton can't afford it given the $1.8 million deficit it is currently experiencing.

"We're going to have to take $30,000 from somebody else," Denham said. "I just do not think we are in the financial situation to be able to do that."

Councilor Thomas Peake said that the raise would be money well spent to prevent problems down the road.

"When we're talking about $30,000, one stupid mistake from the mayor can cost $1 million," he said. "You're talking about a lawsuit because somebody did something wrong, you're talking about an HR thing, like a bad hire, a bad appointment to something that ends up blowing something up," he gave as examples.

Peake went on to say that a competitive salary would help bring in a more qualified candidate.

In Springfield this week, city councilors did not approve a measure, which would have tied raises for some elected officials, including the mayor, to cost of living raises for the city's retirees.

Currently, the council has to vote on increases for the mayor and themselves, creating a sometimes awkward situation.

Councilor Victor Davila commented on the proposal.

"What this is seeking to do is to put an end to the discussion by putting a cost of living adjustment...which is going to be attached to the city of Springfield retirement board, what they set for the retirees, or two percent or lower," he said.

The proposal received a 6-5 vote, but lacked the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

In West Springfield, the Town Council last week approved increasing the mayor’s salary to $160,000, in a 6-3 vote, according to The Republican. The salaries for council members and School Committee members will remain unchanged.