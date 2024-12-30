© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Revolutionary War memorial for Native, settler regiments discussed at Stockbridge Mohican commission

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published December 30, 2024 at 10:49 AM EST
Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, speaks at the first meeting of the Stockbridge Munsee Commission on November 25, 2025. She attended virtually from Wisconsin.
Screenshot
/
Community Television for the Southern Berkshires
Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, speaks at the first meeting of the Stockbridge Munsee Commission on November 25, 2025. She attended virtually from Wisconsin.

The town of Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians have launched a commission to strengthen their relationship. At the commission's first meeting in late November, tribal leaders said they'd like to collaborate with the town, but they also want to control the narrative about their culture.

Select Board member Patrick White, who co-chairs the commission, said his goal is "to really foster a strengthening of ties and understanding between the Stockbridge-Munsee community and the town of Stockbridge and surrounding areas."

Tribal President Shannon Holsey said she appreciates the chance to expand their relationship and work together on behalf of the Nation and the town.

The tribe's homeland extends across parts of six states, including western Massachusetts from the Housatonic valley east to the Connecticut River valley.

White proposed creating a war memorial honoring both Native and settler Revolutionary War regiments.

He suggested it be completed by July 2026, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the declaration of independence. But Tribal President Shannon Holsey said indigenous communities don't always celebrate that moment in history.

"Still, to this day we share a very complex relationship with the United States government," Holsey said. "Quite honestly, we’ve only been United States citizens — although we’ve always been citizens of our nation — for 100 years."

Some of the commission members talked about celebrating the proposed monument at another date, such as Veterans Day.

White said the commission is a chance to learn from each other about how history is perceived.

The next meeting is scheduled for January 13, 2025.

The tribe and the town's relationship goes back to 1737, when colonial lawmakers established the township of Stockbridge by royal charter, inviting tribal leaders to govern alongside four white settler families.

Over time, the settlers took control of the local government and of tribal land. Dispossessed of their homelands, by the end of the 18th century many tribal members left Massachusetts heading west and then north. Eventually they settled in Wisconsin.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Nation has continued to stay connected with the town, returning from Wisconsin to care for burial sites.

In 2021, the tribe opened an office in downtown Williamstown.

In 2023, the tribe purchased 350 acres of their original homelands, on the north slope of Monument Mountain.
Tags
Regional News NATIVE AMERICANSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSHISTORY
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen
Related Content