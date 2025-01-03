New Massachusetts law changes liquor license rules for immigrants and farmers markets

An economic development bill recently signed by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has changed some laws regarding alcohol sales in the state.

One of the modifications makes immigrants in Massachusetts legally eligible to solely hold liquor licenses for businesses.

Previously, immigrants with permanent resident status or green cards were unable to hold a state liquor license on their own. The business instead had to be a partnership or a corporation.

"[The change] really creates great opportunity for very small businesses and so forth,” Ralph Sacramone, chair of the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, which approves and issues licenses. “This is wonderful that it happened."

Sacramone said another amendment allows legal immigrants to be the manager of record for businesses selling alcohol, typically the person overseeing day-to-day operations.

That job previously could only be held by a U.S. citizen. Sacramone said this change will provide advancement opportunities for current employees.

Beer, spirits now able to be sold at farmers markets

Another change under the economic development bill allows the sale of beer and spirits at farmers markets. Previously, only wine could be offered for purchase.

Edith Murnane, executive director of the group Massachusetts Farmers Markets, said alcohol distribution laws are often tricky to navigate for smaller businesses — like those found at farmers markets.

"This enables the small craft brewers to really have a venue to see their product," Murnane said, noting those businesses often use locally grown products to make their beverages.

Having an expanded alcohol selection, she said, will also help round out the experience of going to a farmers market for visitors, who often come to purchase produce and other local products.

The law permits the sale of beer and liquor to be consumed at home.