© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield non-profit holds vigil in support of groups affected by Trump's executive orders

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published February 4, 2025 at 10:41 AM EST
The Springfield nonprofit, Pioneer Valley Project, held a vigil last week at the Federal Courthouse. Dozens were in attendance.
1 of 2  — IMG_8565.jpg
The Springfield nonprofit, Pioneer Valley Project, held a vigil last week at the Federal Courthouse. Dozens were in attendance.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
Community members from Springfield and around western Massachusetts spoke at the Pioneer Valley Project's vigil in support of marginalized groups targeted by Trump's executive orders.
2 of 2  — IMG_8560.jpg
Community members from Springfield and around western Massachusetts spoke at the Pioneer Valley Project's vigil in support of marginalized groups targeted by Trump's executive orders.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM

Dozens of community members are voicing support for marginalized groups affected by President Donald Trump's executive orders. A vigil last week at the federal courthouse in Springfield was organized by the nonprofit, Pioneer Valley Project.

Destiny Cartagena, a 17-year-old PVP organizer, said she knows a lot of immigrants, both undocumented or with temporary authorization, who are living in a lot of fear, since Trump took office.

"I think it's important that we discuss the recent issues with immigration and with law enforcement,” Cartagena said. “A lot of people right now are in very scary positions and don't feel safe to even leave their house, go to school, go to the grocery store, things like that. So, it's important that we could all feel safe where we live."

Dozens of community members attended a vigil organized by Pioneer Valley Project at the Federal Courthouse last week. Many are voicing support for marginalized groups affected by President Donald Trump's executive orders.
Nirvani Williams
/
NEPM
Dozens of community members attended a vigil organized by Pioneer Valley Project at the Federal Courthouse last week. Many are voicing support for marginalized groups affected by President Donald Trump's executive orders.

Springfield resident, Maureen Begley, attended the vigil and had tears in her eyes.

"I think it's really important to give a voice for the voiceless. And these have been really trying, really scary times. And I feel very powerless. But something like this is important. So I just show up however I can," Begley said.

Organizers said they plan to continue holding events to share information with vulnerable communities in Springfield.

And as PVP organizer, Emily Rodriguez, said, the immigrants they serve are panicking from hearing false rumors that U.S. Immigration and Customs or ICE officers are in public locations in the region.

"They're not wanting to go to the store because some people are spreading rumors that are not real, like, ‘oh, ICE is at Walmart, ICE is at the school.’ ICE was just driving around Springfield looking for people and it's misinformation," Rodriguez said.

She said PVP organizers have investigated the rumors and so far found them to be untrue. She said PVP is holding seminars to educate people about what to do or say if they encounter an ICE agent.

Federal immigration officials have been posting updates on social media about how many arrests they've made.

President Donald Trump has vowed to deport millions of people living illegally in the U.S,, but the current ICE budget only has enough funds to detain about 40,000 people.
Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSIMMIGRATIONCOMMUNITY ACTIONGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
Related Content