Springfield non-profit holds vigil in support of groups affected by Trump's executive orders

Dozens of community members are voicing support for marginalized groups affected by President Donald Trump's executive orders. A vigil last week at the federal courthouse in Springfield was organized by the nonprofit, Pioneer Valley Project.

Destiny Cartagena, a 17-year-old PVP organizer, said she knows a lot of immigrants, both undocumented or with temporary authorization, who are living in a lot of fear, since Trump took office.

"I think it's important that we discuss the recent issues with immigration and with law enforcement,” Cartagena said. “A lot of people right now are in very scary positions and don't feel safe to even leave their house, go to school, go to the grocery store, things like that. So, it's important that we could all feel safe where we live."

Nirvani Williams / NEPM Dozens of community members attended a vigil organized by Pioneer Valley Project at the Federal Courthouse last week. Many are voicing support for marginalized groups affected by President Donald Trump's executive orders.

Springfield resident, Maureen Begley, attended the vigil and had tears in her eyes.

"I think it's really important to give a voice for the voiceless. And these have been really trying, really scary times. And I feel very powerless. But something like this is important. So I just show up however I can," Begley said.

Organizers said they plan to continue holding events to share information with vulnerable communities in Springfield.

And as PVP organizer, Emily Rodriguez, said, the immigrants they serve are panicking from hearing false rumors that U.S. Immigration and Customs or ICE officers are in public locations in the region.

"They're not wanting to go to the store because some people are spreading rumors that are not real, like, ‘oh, ICE is at Walmart, ICE is at the school.’ ICE was just driving around Springfield looking for people and it's misinformation," Rodriguez said.

She said PVP organizers have investigated the rumors and so far found them to be untrue. She said PVP is holding seminars to educate people about what to do or say if they encounter an ICE agent.

Federal immigration officials have been posting updates on social media about how many arrests they've made.