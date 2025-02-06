Bishop Bryant Robinson remembered as 'spiritual leader, lifelong educator'

Bishop Bryant Robinson, a Springfield educator and spiritual leader died this week. He is being remembered for guiding his community in the face of a racist hate crime.

Robinson was a lifelong educator, starting as an elementary school teacher and later as Springfield's first Black acting school superintendent, influencing the lives of generations of young people. He even served as a member of Springfield's police commission in the 1980s. But he's also remembered for his leadership at a critical moment, when arsonists set fire to the Macedonia Church of God in Christ in 2008, hours after Barack Obama was elected president.

Bishop Talbert Swan, president of the Springfield NAACP, said Robinson guided his congregation to keep the faith.

"He could have been one that was angry, that had incited retaliation, but he didn't do that. He invoked a spirit of calmness and peace that that helped people get through a very difficult season," he said.

Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno said in a statement that Robinson was a community bridge builder.

"Very early on in my mayoral days he was so instrumental as we worked together with local, state, and federal public safety officials in dealing with the ruthless arson hate crime of his Macedonia Church, " Sarno said. "His cool, calm, and heartfelt strong public presence and words to our Springfield and beyond kept our city from becoming ‘a powder keg’."

Sarno also called Robinson a great "hoop player" crediting him with passing along his basketball skills to his two sons.

"Rest in peace my friend, for a life well lived in the name of empowering many others towards a better life," the statement read.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal also issued a statement calling Robinson a "pillar in the Springfield community." Neal celebrated Robinson's long career in education.

"His belief in investing in our young people was truly admirable, and he dedicated his life’s work to uplifting and empowering those around him," Neal said. "His legacy will live on through those he inspired."

Swan, who was also Robinson's cousin, said he cared about people.

"He had a mannerism that made people believe that he genuinely cared about them and their situation. For one who was so well accomplished, he was down to earth," Robinson said.

Swan said as a fellow bishop he understands the many responsibilities his cousin had.

"[The] many hats that he wore as educator, as spiritual leader, as an administrative head, provided him an opportunity to influence many lives across the gamut, in our city and beyond," Swan said. "It can't be calculated the impact that he has had on so many people over such a long and distinguished career. "

Swan said Robinson had the ability to relate to people.

"Bishop Robinson could meet people at their various points of need, their various points of education and knowledge base. He never spoke above someone's head... he made people feel comfortable, even when he had to speak things that may have been uncomfortable to hear, he did it in such a manner that you knew he genuinely cared," he said. "It was a saying that we have in the church world... that we speak the truth in love."

According to the church final arrangements for Robinson's funeral services have not been set.