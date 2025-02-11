© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Narcotics, guns, cash seized, 10 arrested in multi-town drug bust in Berkshire County

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published February 11, 2025 at 5:35 PM EST
State and local police in Berkshire County seized $200,000 worth of narcotics, 20 firearms, including large-capacity rifles and $60,000 in cash on Friday February 7, 2025.
Berkshire District Attorney's Office
/
Submitted
State and local police in Berkshire County seized $200,000 worth of narcotics, 20 firearms, including large-capacity rifles and $60,000 in cash on Friday February 7, 2025.

State and local police arrested ten people in Pittsfield, Adams and North Adams on Friday, disrupting a drug dealing and firearm trafficking operation in Berkshire County. All ten were arraigned on Monday. Charges included trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute.

Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue led a three-month investigation before the arrests were made.

"These people... that are selling the drugs are not addicts. These are business people. They are here to make money and to make a lot of money," Shugrue said. "We were able to disrupt it before it had gotten too big."

Police seized cocaine, heroin and fentanyl pills with a total street value of about $200,000.

"We are addressing the drug issue that is coming into our county," Shugrue said. "It was a very detailed, very elaborate investigation into major drug dealing."

Police also seized 20 firearms, including large-capacity assault rifles.

"All of this to create a safer community for all of us and to send a message of zero tolerance," Adams Police Chief K. Scott Kelly said in a statement. "It comforts me to know that everyone went home safe from something that is never without its dangers.”

Shugrue said because of the large numbers of police, some residents thought it was an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raid. "It wasn't [ICE]", Shugrue said, "It was our efforts in making a concerted effort to hit 23 locations and 23 warrants, all at the same time. And that's why there was such a big presence on Friday."

Berkshire and Middlesex state police detective units took part in the operation, along with local police departments from Adams, North Adams, Great Barrington, Pittsfield — and Lowell in Middlesex County. Lowell police tried to execute a search warrant as part of the same investigation, according to Shugrue, but that individual remains at large.

Shugrue said his office is also focused on getting people in arrested in the district courts into treatment for drug addiction.

"But at the same time, too, I have to make sure that we're getting rid of the supply that's coming in," he said.
Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSPOLICELAWDRUGS
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen
Related Content