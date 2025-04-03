Springfield police officer arrested on sexual assault charges in Connecticut

A Springfield police officer has been suspended after his arrest in Connecticut this week on charges he allegedly sexually assaulted a student.

According to the Connecticut State Police, 27-year-old Justin Perez is also accused of making unwanted advances and inappropriate conduct towards the female student at Somers High School where he was an assistant coach for an unspecified athletic team.

He was released on $100,000 bond after his apprehension on a warrant in Enfield on Tuesday and ordered not to have contact with the victim or her family.

Connecticut State Police The Arrest photo of Springfield police officer Justin Perez.

The Springfield Police said in a statement Perez would be suspended for five days, but the city's police commission could take further action. The state's Police Officer Training and Standards Commission (POST), which certifies police officers, was also made aware of the arrest.

Perez, who has been on the Springfield police force since 2022 had been on administrative duty since October when the Springfield department became aware of the investigation in Connecticut.

The state police in Connecticut said the investigation began that month after the juvenile female student came forward with the allegations against Perez. He allegedly was engaging in “inappropriate phone/social media contact” with the student in question. He also is accused of acting inappropriately towards the student during practice sessions.

According to the warrant for Perez’ arrest, the head coach of the team came forward to authorities about the report of inappropriate behavior, which triggered the investigation.

A few weeks later, in November 2024 Perez was interviewed by Connecticut police investigators at the Springfield police headquarters. During that conversation, Perez denied sending or receiving inappropriate messages. When told that other teammates were supporting the victim’s claim, “he expressed shock, believing they would support his innocence,” the warrant states.

Perez had his cell phone seized and investigators said they found enough evidence to charge Perez with the crimes. They also looked at his internet search history, which contained dozens of items including “Sexting laws MA, Age of consent Connecticut and Enticing a minor Connecticut.”

