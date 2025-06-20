Jones Library staff, Amherst town officials hold groundbreaking for expansion project

The Jones Library staff and Amherst town officials held a groundbreaking event this for its renovation and expansion project.

Construction will begin at the Jones after a decade of fundraising efforts. The work will ensure the facility meets current library standards and will address safety and accessibility concerns, and create a dedicated space for ESL courses.

President of the library's board of trustees, Austin Sarat, reminded residents about the current threat to libraries under the federal government.

"Public libraries are under attack in many places in this country. Thank goodness we live in Amherst, Massachusetts. We're lucky to live in a place where public libraries are respected and this particular library is loved," Sarat said.

The project still has a little over $7 million to raise in order to meet the total project cost of $46 million. Library officials are accepting public donations.

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Worcester, said the nation is in a "battle to save our democracy" and believes projects like the Jones Library renovation in Amherst are the kind of investments needed right now.

He said he signed onto a letter to demand the Trump administration reverse its proposal to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

"Cutting the funding of federal agencies dedicated to supporting America's museums and libraries would have devastating consequences for communities all across this country, particularly in rural and underserved areas, that rely on these institutions for access to education, technology and workforce development resources," McGovern said.

McGovern helped secure $1.1 million dollars through a federal earmark for the project. He said this investment in the library is for everyone to have access to knowledge and information.

Member of the Jones Library Building Committee and former Jones Library Trustee, Alex Lefebvre, said the Jones is one of the first projects to consider the building design as embodied carbon, which she said includes the consideration of carbon that's created in the materials that they choose.

“The construction of the techniques that are used, the removal of debris and demolition. Thanks to the work and expertise of the Sustainability Committee, Amherst will now have a library that's not only net zero ready, but also one that's designed and is being built for carbon neutrality,” Lefebvre said.

The Jones is temporarily moving operations to 101 University Drive in Amherst next month.