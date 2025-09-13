Springfield Puerto Rican Parade reflects on Afro-Boricua roots

More than ten thousand people are expected to attend Sunday's 35th annual Puerto Rican parade in Springfield.

The event highlights historical and modern traditions, with 120groups participating, floats and 200 members of the University of Massachusetts Amherst marching band.

The year's theme is "Afro-Boriqua” celebrating Puerto Ricans deep African roots says Angelle Lopez, a member of the the parade planning committee.

“Afro-Boriqua really celebrates the deep African roots that shaped the Puerto Rican culture,” Lopez said, “from bomba and plena rhythms, to food and art traditions; [they’re] really the heartbeat of our identity.”

Elizabeth Román / NEPM The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade makes its way down Main Street in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 18, 2022.

The parade honors the resilience and pride of Puerto Ricans, Lopez said, uplifting a powerful legacy.

While the parade and several events Sunday are in Springfield, the day’s celebration is for the Puerto Rican community from around the region.

This year, the event’s Grand Marshal is Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

In addition to seeing the parade as an opportunity for joy and pride, cultural events of all kinds help build community, especially right now.

"When we celebrate culture and heritage, we unite and we learn what the diaspora looked like for those folks,” Garcia said, also mentioning the region’s Polish and Irish communities.

“What happened during that time that caused the challenges around oppression, that caused immigrants and migrants to move to a whole different country.”

Historically, there were and still are “plenty of false narratives” floating around about Puerto Ricans Garcia said.

“Puerto Ricans are migrants. They're US citizens and [those false narratives], those whispers [about] taking jobs and draining resources… that is just simply not true,” Garcia said.

Many people don't understand who Puerto Ricans are and their contributions to the U.S., Garcia said.

Springfield City Councilor Jose Delgado will serve as this year's padrino or godfather of the parade. The role traditionally represents an elder in the community and Delgado is a bit younger than many of those chosen before him, which he says makes it all the more special.

"I thought the same thing. I thought somebody much older, who's been around for a while, but, you know, the fact that they wanted to recognize me, they told me because of the things I've done over the last almost 20 years in this community... it's just an amazing honor to be recognized by my people. It's the best thing I could ask for."

This year the event will kick off extra early with a 5k race through the city's North End neighborhood where a large part of the Latino community first settled. The parade itself begin at the corner of Main Street and Wason Avenue at 11 a.m. Sunday.