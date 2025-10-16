Neal calls Israel-Hamas cease fire a 'good first step,' but still much to be done to maintain peace

With a cease fire in place in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the next step is to see if peace can hold. Springfield US Rep. Richard Neal(D) said while the deal is important, there is a lot of work to do to continue to move forward.

He laid out some of what he believes needs to happen to do so.

"As it relates to phase one, I think we're all pleased and happy that the cease fire is in place, but let's be frank and candid, it's going to be very difficult going forward unless some of the parties in Hamas are disarmed and I think the Israeli government commits to a lasting peace," he said in an interview with NEPM.

Neal said details of the role of the United States in maintaining peace is beginning to become clearer. He said President Donald Trump has committed 200 U.S. troops in a non-combat capacity toward the effort. He added that the “particulars will mean everything” as the situation evolves when it comes to American involvement.

Reaction to Moulton’s run against Markey

On Wednesday, Massachusetts U.S. Representative Seth Moulton announced he would indeed take on incumbent Sen. Ed Markey in next year’s Democratic primary. This is something that had been rumored as of late.

Neal had previously endorsed Markey. He said both candidates are friends of his. But Neal indicated Moulton has to prove something in order to defeat Markey.

"In this instance here, I think a steady hand, an individual who has been a substantial advocate for Massachusetts interests, I think you're going to have to make the argument as a challenger as to why that should be changed," he said.

Moulton has already made an argument about Markey's age, he will be 80 next year, and the need for younger leadership within the Democratic party. Neal contended that age only matters if it is impacting how someone is doing their job.

"It's the age of our ideas that become important and I think in this case, I don't know that there would be a big difference between the way either one of them would ever cast a vote to be frank," Neal said.

Markey has been on Capitol Hill since 1976 and was elected to the Senate in 2013. Moulton, who is 46, has served six terms in the House.

For the entire conversation with Neal, click on the blue play button at the top of this story.