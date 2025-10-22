Shutdown continues, but Neal believes pressure on GOP is coming

There's been no new momentum towards resolving the federal shutdown, which has taken place all month, leaving many federal workers off the job, or without a paycheck for essential employees.

The impasse centers around health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which were trimmed earlier this year in President Donald Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill.” Democrats are looking to negotiate restoring some of the cuts, while Republicans had held firm such talks should take place after the government has reopened.

Springfield U.S Representative Richard Neal, a Democrat said the health care situation might soon put pressure on Republicans, forcing them to the negotiating table. Open enrollment begins next month for subsidized health care under the ACA next month and many people have been seeing large increases in their premiums.

"We're paying a great deal of attention to those congressional districts on the other side where the support notices have arrived and the billing is substantially increased,” he said.

“We think they are more likely to urge their own leadership to want to negotiate," Neal said, hinting at the possibility of public pressure.

Neal said, with the government closed, funding to other social programs is also in jeopardy in the coming weeks, potentially adding to the pressure on the GOP.

"There's food assistance that could be in real jeopardy come November 1st and the education department, special services, special needs, those with disabilities, that's going to be impacted," he said.

Neal added he believes President Donald Trump should be taking a more active role in negotiations and levied criticism against the President.

“As you know, it’s a period of bluster for him,” Neal said. “Frequently, the argument changes. There’s generally the announcement at 10 o’clock in the morning, there’s the walk back at two or three, and then by 7 o’clock, no matter the issue, there’s the declaration of victory."

Neal added that a lunch to discuss the shutdown between Trump and Congressional Republican leaders was “more about superficiality than reality.”

You can listen to the entire conversation with Neal above.