West Springfield polling location on Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025.
Elections 2025: Western Mass. mayoral results and more
The 2025 Elections have concluded and some cities and towns are seeing new city councilors and school committee members. Several mayoral races also took place across the region.

McCabe wins reelection in Westfield, continuing the work he started

New England Public Media |
Adam Frenier
Published November 5, 2025 at 2:48 AM EST
The city hall in Westfield, Massachusetts.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
The city hall in Westfield, Massachusetts.

In Westfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Mayor Michael McCabe was elected to a third term in office, comfortably beating his challenger Andrew Mullen with 75 % of the vote.

McCabe said the priorities in his third term include a new police department building, a new hospital emergency department and getting the state to develop the Westfield exit off the Mass Turnpike.

Being a mayor has a steep learning curve McCabe said. He's grateful he can continue the work he's started.

"The mayor's job isn't just at the local level," McCabe said. "It's also to represent your city at the state level, whether or not it was working with the state to dissuade them on the battery storage or to dissuade them from increasing our migrant population here in the city," McCabe said.

McCabe said the Westfield mayor's two-year term "inhibits that whole process" of getting the work done.

