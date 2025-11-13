McGovern, Neal highlight health care woes as government shutdown ends

The government shutdown may have ended, but US Rep. Jim McGovern says the battle over health care subsidies continues.

The deal signed into law by President Donald Trump does not include any guarantees that funding cuts to the Affordable Care Act will be restored. That was something most Democrats held as a priority to re-open the government.

McGovern said Democrats are introducing a discharge petition to force a vote on health care funding. He also said Republicans are to blame for rising costs.

"When it comes to passing tax cuts for multi-millionaires or billionaires Congress moves in a nano second to do it," he said. "But when it comes to helping regular people afford their health care, that's a problem? It just shows how screwed up priorities are."

McGovern voted against the legislation that re-opened the federal government. And US Rep. Richard Neal did so as well, saying in a statement, that Republicans refused to act on health care while taking the government hostage in the process.