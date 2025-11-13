© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McGovern, Neal highlight health care woes as government shutdown ends

New England Public Media | By Monte Belmonte,
Adam Frenier
Published November 13, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks after the final vote to bring the longest government shutdown in history to an end, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
Rod Lamkey
/
AP
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks after the final vote to bring the longest government shutdown in history to an end, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

The government shutdown may have ended, but US Rep. Jim McGovern says the battle over health care subsidies continues.

The deal signed into law by President Donald Trump does not include any guarantees that funding cuts to the Affordable Care Act will be restored. That was something most Democrats held as a priority to re-open the government.

McGovern said Democrats are introducing a discharge petition to force a vote on health care funding. He also said Republicans are to blame for rising costs.

"When it comes to passing tax cuts for multi-millionaires or billionaires Congress moves in a nano second to do it," he said. "But when it comes to helping regular people afford their health care, that's a problem? It just shows how screwed up priorities are."

McGovern voted against the legislation that re-opened the federal government. And US Rep. Richard Neal did so as well, saying in a statement, that Republicans refused to act on health care while taking the government hostage in the process.
Tags
Regional News GOVERNMENT & POLITICSMASSACHUSETTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier
Related Content