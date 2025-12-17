Republicans break from leadership to force ACA tax credit vote in the U.S. House

Four Republicans in the U.S. House on Wednesday joined with Democrats in forcing a vote on extending tax credits under the Affordable Care Act. The move comes as the health care subsidies are set to expire at the end of the month.

That would cause a spike in costs for millions of Americans. It also flew in the face of Speaker Mike Johnson, who had said previously, he did not plan to hold a vote on an extension, instead favoring a health care reform package favored by conservative Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, a Springfield Democrat, said these Republicans may have bucked GOP leadership due to pressure coming in their respective districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"These are individuals who are all in very vulnerable political positions back home in what are known as purple districts," Neal said. "I think that common sense dictated to them as I saw one walking over this morning, that they had to push past the speaker's position."

It is likely the vote would not be taken until sometime in January. And if it does pass in the House, a similar measure extending the tax credits for three years already failed in the Senate.

Health care provides sound alarm over funding cuts

This week, Baystate Health, the region’s largest health care system said that federal funding cuts under President Donald Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” could have a massive impact on patient care and the local economy.

Baystate said the reductions could lead to mergers, layoffs and longer wait times in emergency rooms. It also would have a drastic financial impact upon the company.

On potential job cuts, Neal said they could have a large negative effect on the state.

“When you consider there are tens-of-thousands of people who go to work at our hospitals in Massachusetts, those Medicaid cuts, those Medicare cuts that Trump embraced, they’re a huge problem going forward for those of us in western and central Massachusetts,” Neal said.

