Springfield will pay nearly $15M in settlements amid student abuse allegations

The city of Springfield will pay close to $15 million dollars in settlements after two students in the school system reported their teacher harassed and sexually assaulted them.

According to two separate civil lawsuits, a pair of 7th graders went to guidance counselors, teachers and the principal at STEM Middle Academy in Springfield alleging harassment from teacher Robert Gayle, but were consistently dismissed, according to Robert DiTusa, a lawyer on the case.

“You have to change your institutions. You have to make it painful for them to not follow rules, because oftentimes they won't follow. They won't follow the law. Just like what happened in this case,” DiTusa said. “But by bringing the civil case and forcing them to take accountability, they have to change. They have to revamp their policies and procedures. And it's a message to all other schools and other institutions that if you don't follow the law, if you enable perpetrators, that there is this punishment,".

Springfield solicitor Steve Buoniconti said in a statement the settlements will be paid over two fiscal years with the school department budget covering the costs. Buoniconti said municipal budgets are divided with very little crossover, so there won’t be any impact to government services like public safety or public works.

He added the city’s law department is concerned whether more lawsuits will follow.

“Municipalities are not expecting to see major increases in state and federal funding this coming year and so future litigation could impact services and staffing,” Buoniconti said.

But, he added, the school department is investing $1 million in training and programs for all staff to “become more aware of signs of grooming or sexual assault and to immediately report their concerns. With a school staff of approximately 5,000, the training will be a costly and timely endeavor. But the number one priority is for students to feel safe in school and the school department is committed to that priority.”