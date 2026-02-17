Democrats pushing for ICE reforms as funding runs out

The federal government is partially shut down. Specifically, funding for the Department of Homeland Security ran out over the weekend. DHS oversees the embattled agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Democrats are trying to reel in ICE after actions across the country have drawn scrutiny, including killings by agents of U.S. citizens in Minnesota.

Springfield U.S. Representative Richard Neal says Democrats have certain changes with ICE protocols they want to see happen, bringing the agency more in line with other law enforcement agencies. He added, he’s sympathetic to other federal employees, not seeing a paycheck, such as agents with the Transportation Security Administration at the nation’s airports.

"The reality is that we want to make sure that TSA and other individuals, that they are paid," Neal said. At the same time, we do have a series of demands that we want to make and see them through, including the unmasking of ICE. And, I think, body cameras are already almost an accepted creed across the country."

Little progress is anticipated this week as Congress is in recess.

Reaction to Baystate Health Cuts

Springfield-based Baystate Health this week announced it is laying off more than 100 employees. The cuts are largely at the corporate level. And the company is also undergoing other cost-saving measures. Leadership at Baystate, which operates several hospitals and health care facilities across western Massachusetts say upcoming federal cuts are a major factor.

Neal blames the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" which passed last year. He says the cuts will take effect after the mid-term elections.

"The position that is being taken by Baystate right now is preemptive," Neal said. "What they're suggesting is they're preparing for these cuts, although I must tell you, that if we (Democrats) win the mid-term elections, I intend to make this a priority at the Ways and Means Committee, which oversees Medicare, to make sure that these cuts actually don't go through."

Baystate Health has undergone several rounds of layoffs in recent years amid financial challenges.

For the entire conversation with Neal, click on the link above.

