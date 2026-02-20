Healey visits WMass, highlights housing, energy initiatives

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was in the western part of the state this week, meeting with local officials as she campaigns for re-election.

Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll made stops in Holyoke and North Adams.

Referencing sports that were invented in the region — Healey said she's dedicated to working with local leaders to best serve communities in Western Massachusetts.

"Fundamentally, whether its volleyball or basketball, it's about teamwork, okay? And that's the vibe we'll continue to bring, not only to the campaign as we seek to grow more support, but also the way we look to govern," she said.

Healey has no Democratic opponents to go up against her in the state primary. Three Republican challengers are currently campaigning to face her in the general election come November. Healey is in her first term in office.

Healey has been endorsed by Mayors in Holyoke, North Adams, Northampton and Easthampton.

Both Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and Easthampton Mayor Salem Derby attended the event. Garcia said Healey has partnered with the city to achieve several goals, including ending recievership.

"Her administration's involvement, I have to say, was very thoughtful, it was comprehensive, and it was responsible, making sure that in this transition that we never lose sight and focus of what's more important, that's our obligation to our kids," he said.

At the event Healey touted advancements in housing development and energy initiatives that call for lowering rates and using alternative sources of energy.

Healey also called the construction of the new state-run Veterans Home in Holyoke a success story. In 2020, at least 76 residents died at the current facility during a COVID-19 outbreak.

Healey said the care facility — once known as the Holyoke Soldiers' Home — is on track to become one of the best in the nation.

"I'm so proud of the work done at the site to build what is really a world-class home with world-class treatment befitting of the care that our veterans deserve. And most recently, the VA gave the home the ranking of one of the best veterans homes in America.," she said.

Construction on a new building for the veterans home, visible from Interstate-91, is ongoing. The 350,000 square foot building is designed to accommodate more than 230 residents.