WMass peace activists call for end to war in Ukraine, 4 years into conflict with Russia

New England Public Media | By Phillip Bishop
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:38 PM EST
Members of Massachusetts Peace Action held a standout in front of Neal's office in Springfield, Ma. on Feb. 24, 2025, , holding signs that called for de-escalation on the part of the U-S and its European allies in NATO.
Members of Massachusetts Peace Action held a standout in front of Neal's office in Springfield, Ma. on Feb. 24, 2025, , holding signs that called for de-escalation on the part of the U-S and its European allies in NATO.
Members of Massachusetts Peace Action held a standout in front of Neal's office in Springfield, Ma. on Feb. 24, 2025, , holding signs that called for de-escalation on the part of the U-S and its European allies in NATO.
Members of Massachusetts Peace Action held a standout in front of Neal's office in Springfield, Ma. on Feb. 24, 2025, , holding signs that called for de-escalation on the part of the U-S and its European allies in NATO.
A group of local peace activists are calling on U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, to do more to help end the War in Ukraine, which has now dragged into it's fourth year.

Members of Massachusetts Peace Action held a standout in front of Neal's office in Springfield today, holding signs that called for de-escalation on the part of the U.S. and its European allies in NATO.

Organizer John Berkowitz, of Northampton, says establishing peace with Russia is crucial to staving off a wider, nuclear conflict.

"Its been four years of war, and the risk — not only for Ukraine and its survival, and its people and its country, but for the threat of nuclear war — that's got be negotiated. That's got to be stopped," he said.

The group delivered a letter to Neal's office listing their concerns and demands. It includes renewing a nuclear arms treaty with Russia that expired at the start of the month.

In a statement posted to social media, Neal commemorated the four year anniversary of the war by reaffirming his support for Ukraine.
Phillip Bishop
Phillip Bishop is a reporter in the NEPM newsroom and serves as technical director for “The Fabulous 413” and “All Things Considered” on 88.5 NEPM.
