Local farmer says entering politics 'shouldn't be daunting'

It may feel like the last election just happened, but candidates are already out collecting signatures again for next fall’s ballot.

Those include several political newcomers from western Massachusetts who have launched their first campaigns for office — like Jeromie Whalen, who’s vying for U.S. Rep. Richard Neal’s seat in Congress, and several candidates competing for the position that state Rep. Natalie Blais left in January.

Like every election, though, many more people will run for office than actually win.

In NEPM’s new series, “Stepping into the Ring,” reporter Karen Brown looked up several former candidates from western Massachusetts who lost their races last year. She wanted to find out what they learned from campaigning. What follows are profiles of three electoral hopefuls who gave politics a try.

Shortly after the November 2025 election, Karl Prahl was helping direct traffic at the Easthampton Community Center. People were arriving for the weekly pop-up food pantry and it was getting crowded in the parking lot.

“That’s pretty narrow, brother,” he called out to one driver trying to fit into a small space.

Volunteering at the community center is one way Prahl decided to use his civic energy, since his hopes for becoming a city councilor did not bear out.

“That time was going to go towards the city in one way or another,” he said. “All the work still needs to be done.”

Before he ran for office, Prahl hadn’t been involved in politics. But he knew people were struggling, especially when it came to food. He runs Underline Farm, which raises and sells organic chicken at farmers markets around the region. He also works part time as a machinist. He didn’t see many people like him in government.

“I do not think the people who raise our food, prepare our food, deliver our food, are nearly represented enough,” Prahl said. “As a general rule, we do not have enough working class people involved in politics. It's a big time investment for very little, if any, remuneration.”

Campaigning took some getting used to. And while he used to describe himself as an introvert, he found he enjoyed talking to voters. He said he was especially proud to demonstrate that candidates don’t need deep pockets to get involved in politics.

Granted, he didn’t win.

“I am happy that I spent zero dollars on my campaign,” he said, “but I also didn't do all of the outreach and, you know, meeting people where they were.”

“You have to be comfortable asking for money”

That’s a lesson many political newcomers learn the hard way, said Vanessa Snow, the executive director of Mass Alliance, which helps train progressive candidates.

“It costs money and you have to be comfortable asking for money,” Snow said.

She said candidates also have to learn the most strategic way to use their limited resources.

“So if you spent a lot of money on lawn signs and you didn't spend money on mail, or you didn't knock on doors or you didn't hire a campaign manager,” she said, “I think those are all things that you can end up regretting.”

And she said candidates can’t be shy about self-promotion, even if it goes against their instincts.

“Sometimes, I've knocked on doors with candidates and they introduce themselves but they forget to ask that person, ‘Will you vote for me?’” she said.

Karl Prahl came in fifth for four open seats on the Easthampton City Council. He said he was a little relieved he wouldn’t need to fit a council job into his farm and work schedule. But he was still disappointed not to win.

“I also feel really good that 1,900 of my neighbors and community members voted for me, which is fairly humbling,” he said. “That's about 1,899 more than I expected.”

“Municipal service…shouldn’t be daunting”

At 45, Prahl is hoping his first-time candidacy encourages others to run for office too — even if it’s outside their comfort zone.

“I suppose with all things, until you do it, it feels daunting, and municipal service on any level shouldn't be daunting,” he said. “It's a whole lot of people who never did it until they started doing it.”

Snow said it’s common to lose a first election and win later, so she encourages candidates who lose their races to keep at it.

Prahl said he’d consider running again, especially if the candidate pool doesn’t feel diverse enough. But either way, he’s planning to stay involved in Easthampton civic life.

In addition to volunteering at the food pantry, he’s been working with a tenant rights group, and he keeps tabs on what the politicians are up to, attending council meetings regularly.

“While I don't have a vote, I guess one of the real positive things I did get out of the campaign is I feel I know all of these councilors now,” he said. “Or at least I know them better.”

This series was edited by Dusty Christensen for NEPM.

