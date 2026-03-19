Springfield drivers plagued by potholes

As the long, cold winter draws to a close, motorists and public works crews alike are dealing with potholes on Massachusetts roadways.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno said the city is working hard to address them. He said crews are using mostly cold materials right now to address the problem and said once local asphalt plants open up in the next few weeks, the Department of Public Works will begin using more durable hot patches.

In the meantime, he is urging Springfield residents to report potholes to the city.

"We are redoubling our efforts but we need people to call 3-1-1, that way we have them registered in a systematic way and we can have them filled," he said.

The city announced last week that it would be dedicating an extra crew to fill potholes.

DPW Director Chris Cignoli commended his crew for what they have been able to do given a difficult winter.

"This has not been an easy winter season, but they did a good job considering the sheer volume and amount of snow and ice we received," he said.

Communities across western Massachusetts are dealing with potholes