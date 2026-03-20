Neal praises release of train components to Springfield manufacturer

Springfield U.S. Representative Richard Neal says he's pleased a standoff between the federal government, and a Springfield rail car maker has been settled.

The company, CRRC had necessary parts coming from China held by the feds over concerns they were made with forced labor. Neal said those worries were unfounded.

He recently took his case to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, with help from Governor Maura Healey and the parts were released.

Some 140 employees had been furloughed as a result of the standoff. CRRC makes subway cars for the Boston area. Neal said the factory is an important economic component for the entire state.

"Nobody argues with the idea that the capital region needs a first-class transportation system, but there needs to be some regional equity and that's what Deval Patrick, Charlie Baker, Maura Healey came up with," Neal said. "They've implemented, and now, I think with success, made this an important component of our transportation system across Massachusetts."

CRRC also makes subway cars for a Los Angeles area transit agency.

Goals of Iran conflict appear unclear

The Iran conflict is nearly three-weeks ago and Neal said it appears the goals from the Trump Administration on what they are looking to accomplish appear to be unclear. This comes amid skyrocketing petroleum prices as a result.

"One of the challenges with the Trump administration is you never know," he said. "It's worrisome because the objectives of this, as he calls it, 'incursion' have really not been laid out to the American people, and there's certainly been no exit ramp that has been established and I think some of the reporting so far has been critical of the lack of national objective,".

Neal also criticized a lack of congressional approval, or for that matter, consultation with lawmakers.

For the entire conversation with Neal, click on the video above.