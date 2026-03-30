UMass Amherst poll: Trump's approval rating plummets to 33%

A new UMass Amherst poll, released Monday, found only a third of those surveyed approve of President Donald Trump's performance, the lowest rating of his second term in office.

It shows 62% of respondents either strongly or somewhat disapprove of the job Trump is doing. And many key issues are hindering the President.

"This should be a wakeup call to the White House that they need to change direction," said Tatishe Nteta, provost professor of political science at UMass Amherst and director of the UMass Poll. "Whether that change of direction is on the war in Iran, whether the change in direction is the ways he's dealing with the economy, or dealing with the question of undocumented immigration."

Nteta said the poll also indicates the very groups which helped lead Trump to a second term are now turning their backs on him — including men, working class Americans and African Americans. Since April, 2025, his approval ratings in those key demographics have dropped by nearly 20 points. And support among moderates and independents has also dipped significantly.

The war with Iran is especially unpopular with 63% of poll respondents disapprove of his handling of the situation. And a majority are not buying Trump’s reasoning for the military action.

"It's no surprise that he's looking for an off ramp in the war with Iran, is hoping that Iran comes to the negotiating table to end this war, because this is only doing damage to President Trump's approval ratings here in the United States but also likely to Republicans chances in this upcoming mid-term election," Nteta said.

The responses were sharply divided, with those who are Republicans or Trump voters strongly supporting the president’s actions, while only 1% of Democrats agreed.

A majority of those polled also said President Trump is not handling key issues such as immigration, inflation and tariffs well.

There were 1,000 people across the country surveyed for this poll.