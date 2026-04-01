MA transportation secretary says CRRC train parts soon headed to Springfield

A shipment of rail car shells are headed to Springfield, after being released from holding by the federal government late last month.

The shells, shipped from China, are used at CRRC's Springfield manufacturing facility to create subway cars for the MBTA. They had been impounded by the Department of Homeland Security this past summer, over concerns they had been made with forced labor.

State Transportation Secretary Phillip Eng was in Springfield today for an announcement of funding for the state's Commuter Rail project. When asked about the status of the train parts he said the shells will be in Springfield in a matter of days.

"The ones that were just recently released are en route right here to Springfield. They will probably be arriving early next week or sometime next week ," he said. "Then CRRC will be shipping more, because they have a backlog of car shells ready to come over."

CRRC recently furloughed more than 140 employees due to shipment delay. Last month, they said they plan to bring those employees back once production resumes.