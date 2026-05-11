Neal: Gas prices are hurting the national economy

U.S. Representative Richard Neal said he believes skyrocketing gasoline prices are hampering the nation's economy.

AAA reported last week the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was up $0.31 in Massachusetts when compared to the previous week.

Neal, a Springfield Democrat, said there are signs the economy is stagnating and investors are not as active. He added Americans are especially feeling the pain at the gas pump, combined with the rising costs of other goods.

"If you're a minimum wage employee in Massachusetts, that means you're likely working one day a week just to fill up your gas tank," Neal said. "That, I think, is holding back the economy coupled with many of the President's positions as they relate to immigration."

A recent NPR/PBS/Marist poll found eight in 10 Americans said that surging gas prices are causing a financial strain and they place the blame squarely on President Trump. Neal said that discontent could help Democrats take back at least the House during this fall's mid-term elections.

Of course, the spike in gasoline and oil prices is a direct result of the war with Iran. Talks for a peace deal had been taking place last week as a cease fire has continue to hold. President Trump has touted the talks, called the war a victory for the U.S, while also threatening more military action if the talks break down.

Neal said the whole situation with Iran is a “stalemate.”

"But the fact that the president decided to do this with great haste without a plan has also held back the story he would like everybody to believe that once again that this has been a stunning success," he said.

As of Monday morning, President Trump has rejected Iran’s latest response to a U.S. peace proposal as “totally unacceptable." This comes after the U.S. fired on two Iranian tankers in the Strait of Hormuz after exchanging fire with Iranian forces last week.

