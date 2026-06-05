'Beyond the Rainbow': Springfield's 5th annual Pride Parade will make its way down Main Street

The city of Springfield's Pride celebration began Thursday with the raising of the Progressive Pride Flag on the steps of city hall.

On Saturday, the city will host its 5th annual Pride Parade. Organizer and parade founder Taurean Bethea said the event is a way to celebrate the lives and work of the LGBTQ plus community year round. This year's theme is "Beyond the Rainbow."

"With our Ignite and Future Sparks Youth programing and Springfield Public Schools, we really want to push a lot of our partners and sponsors to constantly be involved and constantly show up for the LGBTQ plus community, outside of Pride Month," he said.

"We have to show up louder. We have to be prouder. And we have to really stand firm on our beliefs and continue to hold, you know, our elected officials feet to the fire." — Taurean Bethea, parade organizer, founder

Bethea added that this type of event — with its focus on on equity — is needed especially now.

"We have to show up louder. We have to be prouder. And we have to really stand firm on our beliefs and continue to hold, you know, our elected officials feet to the fire," he said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the event has become a highlight of the summer for the city.

"That first year we were hoping for maybe 500 people. First time out, 5,000 people showed up of all colors and background. It was a beautiful mosaic for the city of Springfield and western Massachusetts, " he said. "This parade now has grown into one of the biggest in the state."

The parade kicks off from Springfield Technical Community College at noon on Saturday. Marchers and floats then make their way downtown to a block party on the corner of Bridge and Main streets.