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'Beyond the Rainbow': Springfield's 5th annual Pride Parade will make its way down Main Street

New England Public Media | By Elizabeth Román,
Jill Kaufman
Published June 5, 2026 at 1:05 PM EDT
Springfield's 5th Pride Parade will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Springfield's 5th Pride Parade will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The city of Springfield's Pride celebration began Thursday with the raising of the Progressive Pride Flag on the steps of city hall.

On Saturday, the city will host its 5th annual Pride Parade. Organizer and parade founder Taurean Bethea said the event is a way to celebrate the lives and work of the LGBTQ plus community year round. This year's theme is "Beyond the Rainbow."

"With our Ignite and Future Sparks Youth programing and Springfield Public Schools, we really want to push a lot of our partners and sponsors to constantly be involved and constantly show up for the LGBTQ plus community, outside of Pride Month," he said.

"We have to show up louder. We have to be prouder. And we have to really stand firm on our beliefs and continue to hold, you know, our elected officials feet to the fire." — Taurean Bethea, parade organizer, founder

Bethea added that this type of event — with its focus on on equity — is needed especially now.

"We have to show up louder. We have to be prouder. And we have to really stand firm on our beliefs and continue to hold, you know, our elected officials feet to the fire," he said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the event has become a highlight of the summer for the city.

"That first year we were hoping for maybe 500 people. First time out, 5,000 people showed up of all colors and background. It was a beautiful mosaic for the city of Springfield and western Massachusetts, " he said. "This parade now has grown into one of the biggest in the state."

The parade kicks off from Springfield Technical Community College at noon on Saturday. Marchers and floats then make their way downtown to a block party on the corner of Bridge and Main streets.
Tags
Regional News LGBTQIA+WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURE
Elizabeth Román
Elizabeth Román runs the NEPM newsroom as the executive editor. She is working to expand the diversity of sources in our news coverage and is also exploring ways to create more Spanish-language news content.
See stories by Elizabeth Román
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman
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