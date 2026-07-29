Berkshire Museum makes a splash following aquarium renovations

The Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield reopened Wednesday following a two-year long, $12.2 million renovation process. Along with general improvements to the building, the museum now features new aquarium facilities on the first floor.

The renovations have focused on creating a new, accessible way to showcase the museum’s collection.

“The new aquarium space, it's wonderful, beautiful, modern, almost twice as large as the old aquarium space,” said William Dore, the museum’s chief curator. “The tanks are a lot more accessible now. You have larger tanks, but also they’re taller, so children and people of all ages can actually access and see the fish much easier.”

Dore said the renovations were a way to combine the new and old versions of the museum.

“One of the key things that we worked on throughout this process was being able to present a new fresh look and new experiences that kept in communication and conversation with the Berkshire Museum that people have been coming to for decades.” Dore said.

Many classic exhibits had preservation work done as a part of the renovations. One such case is the “Animals in the World of Miniature” exhibit, featuring works by Louis Paul Jonas, which was refurbished in collaboration with Jonas’ grandson Dave Merritt. Visitors can also look forward to new additions to the museum, including a dome ceiling painted with 26 constellations visible in the skies above Berkshire County.

When it comes to the aquarium, the museum will feature both new tanks and new creatures.

“We have a Caribbean reef octopus, we have a bearded dragon, we have moon jellyfish.” said Shane Frasier, the marketing and communications director for the museum. “We really think people of all ages are going to love that.”

Both Dore and Frasier are excited for the public to see the new space.

“As somebody who's been involved with Berkeley Museum for 18 years at this point, watching the changes, watching even just the new aquarium, the newest aquarium…It's wonderful and the team has done such a good job and I think everyone's going to really enjoy it,” Dore said.

Frasier also notes the impact the museum will have on the greater region. “It's going to be a really positive moment for the city of Pittsfield and the Berkshires. We really can't wait to have people back in here and, you know, learn and explore. That's what this place is for.” said Frasier. “You know, we are a community museum, but we have a window on the world.”