Democratic primary in 12th Hampden District pits experience against calls for change

The Democratic primary for the 12th Hampden District features a race between longtime incumbent state Rep. Angelo Puppolo, of Springfield, and first-time candidate Michael Lachenmeyer, who also lives in Springfield. He's an educator and activist who says Beacon Hill needs a shake-up.

Puppolo has represented parts of Springfield, East Longmeadow and Monson, and all of Wilbraham, for nearly two decades. He says that experience gives the district influence on Beacon Hill.

“I think being able to know how to navigate, being able to get things done. I brought home millions of dollars in funding and earmarks and have been able to advocate for a number of issues,” Puppolo said.

Puppolo believes his seniority also matters.

“I'm the dean of the delegation. I'm part of the leadership team. So when we make a decision, and it's a collective decision overall, I'm at the table a lot of times when decisions are being made.”

Lachenmeyer sees that experience differently. He said his work in education and activism has shown him what happens when government systems fail people.

“I've had students whose fingers turned blue because they were so hungry. And I've worked in schools where administrators did not care much whether the students were engaged in the classes or not,” Lachenmeyer said.

Lachenmeyer said he is running to bring a sense of urgency to Beacon Hill.

“So I'm going there to change things instead of continuing to perpetuate the same systems that we already have.”

Both candidates point to affordability as a major concern for residents in the district, though they differ on how state government should respond.

Puppolo pointed to utility costs among the issues that need closer attention.

“I think looking at the budget, affordability certainly is an issue. And I think looking at what these utilities are doing with some of not only the rates, but some of the delivery charges.”

Lachenmeyer also pointed to affordability.

“The single biggest issue I see facing the district right now is affordability. There are a lot of different parts of that. There's housing, there's health care. There are utility bills.”

Lachenmeyer added:

“So, we need to work toward implementing things like making the utility companies publicly owned, ending these for-profit monopolies like Eversource and Comcast, and making a single-payer universal health care program for Massachusetts."

Asked about local projects that need more attention, Puppolo pointed to the long-delayed [replacement for the Roderick Ireland] Springfield courthouse.

“Well...in a bigger issue...I think we're battling that right now: the courthouse. Not physically in my district, but obviously it affects everywhere, right? Justice reaches everywhere,” Puppolo said.

Lachenmeyer lamented that money too often flows from western Massachusetts to the eastern part of the state. He said he thinks east-west rail has also been overlooked.

“East-west rail, or west-east rail, is something that they've been working on for a long time. But if it were fully implemented, it would totally transform life in the 12th Hampden District and across Springfield and western Massachusetts,” Lachenmeyer said.

Puppolo pointed to state budget allocations made in the Legislature.

“We made a lot of progress on that. There's funding that's in place. We're closer than we've ever been on that."

We talked a lot about policy.

But the candidates also diverged on a lighter question: What pizza toppings belong on a pizza?

“When I was younger, I used to like a whole bunch of stuff on there — the combination. I used to like pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms and even, on occasion, anchovies. But now I've kind of simplified things. I like a thin-crust pizza with cheese, maybe a little bit of sausage, if not just some mushroom,” Puppolo said.

Lachenmeyer said he is a little less traditional:

“I'm a big fan of Hawaiian. So, pineapple, ham? I'm not a picky person. I'll even have sardines."

The race gives Democratic voters a choice between experience and change. Puppolo says his seniority gives the district influence on Beacon Hill. Lachenmeyer says that same political establishment needs to be challenged.

The Democratic primary for the 12th Hampden District is Sept. 1.

Note: The broadcast version of this interview aired on August 28, 2026. Below is an extended transcript with additional material cut for broadcast time. Each candidate was asked an identical set of questions, formatted here for clarity.

Extended Q&A

NEPM’s Carrie Healy: I want to shake things up a little bit and move into what I'll call a lightning round. You can choose one answer or the other for the first three questions, and then you'll choose either yes or no.

To address a state budget deficit, would you prefer cutting spending, raising taxes on high earners or another approach?

Michael Lachenmeyer: Raising taxes on high earners and potentially dipping into rainy-day funds.

Angelo Puppolo: We'd have to look at how much money we have for a gap. We can't do that in the abstract. We need to look at where the shortfall is and how it came about. Is it from an issue where we've been cut from D.C.? Can that be rectified or cured? Is it a tax problem? Is it a revenue problem? I think a multi-pronged approach would have to be looked at.

Cutting services in some areas is always tricky, depending on where the cut might come from and the ramifications. We need to continue with the Fair Share Act; it's been tremendously successful for transportation and education expenses, and that money has been put to good use. We've been creative with cannabis and casino revenue. If there's an issue, I'd rather look at bringing in revenue, not necessarily raising taxes, but bringing in new revenue. It depends on the type of gap we're trying to fill.

NEPM’s Carrie Healy: On housing, should the state focus more on building affordable units or reducing zoning barriers for private development?

Michael Lachenmeyer: I would, uh, say both, if that's allowed.

Angelo Puppolo: I think there's a good blend. Local communities should have the ability to decide what is best for their particular area. Some may want to expand affordable housing, which I think is a good idea, and some may not have that need, so they may look at different options for rezoning particular areas. That's a local issue, and we can put that option on the table.

NEPM’s Carrie Healy: Moving on to transportation. Should Massachusetts prioritize MBTA improvements or east-west rail expansion?

Michael Lachenmeyer: East-west rail expansion.

Angelo Puppolo: I've been a fan of what I call west-east rail because it's going from here to Boston. East-west, west-east rail has certainly been a priority. From my area, that has to be shored up. We've made a lot of progress on that. There's funding in place, and we're closer than we've ever been. That is certainly a priority of mine. The MBTA certainly has shortfalls, but nobody here in my district really takes the Green Line to work.

NEPM’s Carrie Healy: The following are yes-or-no questions. Should candidate order on primary ballots be changed to reduce incumbent advantage?

Angelo Puppolo: I don't think that's an issue. No.

Michael Lachenmeyer: Yes.

NEPM’s Carrie Healy: Should Massachusetts adopt same-day voter registration?

Angelo Puppolo: Yes. I'm an advocate for that and strongly supportive of that.

Michael Lachenmeyer: Yes.

NEPM’s Carrie Healy: Should the state revisit rules around adult-use cannabis sales?

Angelo Puppolo: Depending on what revisions are needed, but at this point I would say no.

Michael Lachenmeyer: No.

NEPM’s Carrie Healy: Should recent gun law changes be rescinded by voters?

Angelo Puppolo: It's up to the voters to decide what they want to do on that, depending on how far they want to go with that.

Michael Lachenmeyer: Yes. I mean, I'm fine with ballot questions.

NEPM’s Carrie Healy: I'm handing you a magic wand now. If you had a magic wand, name one specific regulation you would change to help small businesses in your district.

Angelo Puppolo: I think the permitting process and the ability to expand — maybe issues related to relocation tax credits, or helping businesses move through red tape. Streamlining the process for small businesses, whether on a local or state level, is critically important. So is having more funding available for microbusinesses and small businesses as they want to expand or come into the area.

There are two sides to that magic wand: What can we do to attract new businesses, give them incentives to come here and make the process easier? And for existing businesses, what can we do to make it more business friendly and make opportunities available at the local and state level to apply for funding? We also need to streamline red tape where possible. In areas where we've done that, and where local communities have done it, it's worked tremendously and has been an effective tool to allow businesses to expand, relocate and re-energize certain areas.

Michael Lachenmeyer: I'm thinking of a couple things. First off is something that Senator Olivera worked on last last year in the House or in the Senate, which would be making liquor licensing, having it done on a local level rather than the state level. I think that makes a lot of sense.

Also, this is one of the reasons why I support single-payer universal healthcare, because if we implemented that system here in Massachusetts, it would massively…it could reduce costs for small business owners, and it would also make them more competitive when it comes to hiring, because there are a lot of people who… are not looking to be hired by a small business because the small businesses can't provide them with health insurance.

NEPM’s Carrie Healy: What's your favorite local spot to visit, eat or bring someone who's never been to your district?

Michael Lachenmeyer: Echo Hill Orchards in Monson.

Angelo Puppolo: That's a tough one. You put me on the spot with that one. There are a lot of different areas. We go to a lot of different places — Chinese, Asian, Italian cuisine, pizza shops. There have been many events that I hold at different areas in my district, and I can't choose one over the other. They're all great. We just had a great ‘Pizza with Puppolo’ event where we used local pizza providers, and I can't choose one over the other.

I enjoy being out. I don't hide. I go out with my wife, my kids and sometimes my staff. We're out in the community, whether it's Wilbraham, East Longmeadow, Monson or Springfield, in my district and frankly outside my district. I try to patronize them all and support local business...

