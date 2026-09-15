FBI to Springfield: school cyber attack included data breach, maybe Social Security numbers

School officials in Springfield, Massachusetts, said Tuesday night that the district's data has been breached, a result of a cyber attack around Labor Day.

"It is possible that the breached information could include social security numbers for staff, though that is not confirmed," officials said in a statement.

While the breach appears to also include student information, it's not a common practice to include student social security information in student data files, they said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted officials at Massachusetts's second largest school district Tuesday afternoon to report the breach.

Schools reopened Monday, after the the cyber incident caused a sudden four day closure last week.

The full extent of exactly what information was breached and where the information has been leaked remains under investigation.

"The district fully understands the concerns this latest news raises for thousands of members of the Springfield Public Schools community," officials said.

The district said it has been working since last week to expedite free credit monitoring services for all district personnel. Staff will be notified with steps on how to sign up for the monitoring as soon as it becomes available.

Their priority they said is to support those who may be affected. Officials said they are in close communication with state and federal law enforcement, legal teams and cyber forensics experts.

This is a developing story.