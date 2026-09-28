© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sports gambling critics launch movement to put limits on industry

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published September 28, 2026 at 9:16 AM EDT
Customers can bet at a sportsbook window at MGM Springfield. Mobile and online sports betting is also widely available on individual devices.
1 of 3  — US MGM sportsbook window.jpg
Customers can bet at a sportsbook window at MGM Springfield. Mobile and online sports betting is also widely available on individual devices.
Karen Brown / NEPM
MGM Springfield offers sports betting kiosks inside its downtown casino.
2 of 3  — casino - sports kiosks.jpg
MGM Springfield offers sports betting kiosks inside its downtown casino.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Harry Levant (left) and Mark Gottlieb with the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University in Boston. They are advocating for stronger gambling regulations across the country.
3 of 3  — US Levant and Gottlieb.jpg
Harry Levant (left) and Mark Gottlieb with the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University in Boston. They are advocating for stronger gambling regulations across the country.
Karen Brown / NEPM

Massachusetts critics of runaway sports betting are trying to start a national movement to rein in gambling companies and slow down gambling addiction.

Dr. Harry Levant said the rate of gambling addiction has gone up at least 60 percent in states where sports betting is legal, including in Massachusetts.

Levant, who used to be addicted to gambling himself, is director of gambling policy at the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University.

This month, he traveled to Washington, DC with a new advocacy group called Friends and Family of Gamblers (FFOG) to urge lawmakers to put some brakes on the industry. The group includes parents whose children died by suicide after become addicted to sports gambling, as well as other friends and families affected by gambling addiction.

"It is harnessing the power of the voices of all those impacted by gambling, impacted by the unprecedented rise of online sports gambling and prediction markets, which are online sports gambling," Levan said, "and determined to do something about it."

Advocates accuse sports leagues and the NCAA, which is now run by former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, of disregarding the mental health risks of sports betting by partnering with gambling companies.

Levant said the selling of gamblers' personal data and the use of A.I. has led to the financial and mental health ruin of many sports fans. For instance, technology has made betting on even the smallest of events -- during games -- especially addictive.

According to the New York Times, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is investigating how sports books like DraftKings use A.I. to target gamblers who are losing and encourage more betting.

"They're using A.I. to deliver a fundamentally different, inherently dangerous, and defectively designed product that is being consumed by the public in ways for which it was not intended," Levant said.

Several states are already considering legislation to pull back on online and sports betting. For instance, the Bettor Health Act in Massachusetts would ban live-betting during games and limit how much money people can lose.

On a federal level, the Safe Bet Act would set minimum standards for the gambling industry, which currently does not have to follow any national regulations.
Tags
Regional News MASSACHUSETTSNEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVEGAMBLINGGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown
Related Content
  • A stack of poker chips on a gambling table.
    Safe Bet: Is Mass. fulfilling its problem-gambling mandate?
    Earlier this year, Massachusetts introduced sports betting — the latest form of gambling approved since the state’s 2011 casino legislation. That law is often praised for a key stipulation: a portion of gambling revenues must go to mitigate its harms. In this three-part series, we look at how the state’s gambling regulators and health officials are spending that money.
  • High Stakes: Gambling Addiction, Beyond Borders
    This three-part series looks at the public health movement to address gambling in Massachusetts and the United States, and what can be learned from two countries with very different models of gambling regulation: Norway and the United Kingdom.