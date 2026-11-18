Voters in Massachusetts could decide to place more restrictions on data center development come 2028. A recently-formed ballot question committee has filed paperwork for a measure that would limit how the facilities source energy and water, and dramatically reshape the approval process for data center projects.

The proposal comes from the Committee to Restrict Data Centers, chaired by West Springfield political consultant Jim Fleming. The ballot question, if passed, would require data center operators to enter agreements with electricity suppliers to ensure their energy usage doesn't raise costs for everyday ratepayers. It would demand a similar agreement for water, ensuring a data centers water needs wouldn't exceed the capacity of local supply. Energy used by data centers would also need come from renewable sources.

It would also radically shift how data center projects are approved, handing much more power to local residents. Under the measure, even if a city or town approved a permit for a data center, the decision to actually issue that permit would come from a public two-thirds vote.

Fleming says he filed the question after being approached by concerned residents in places like Holyoke and Westfield — cities that have passed local data center moratoriums driven by community concerns. For him, a key issue with the facilities is how the public often has little say over the development process.

"My biggest part of this is democracy should rule," Fleming said. "If somebody wants to do something this big, in some of these areas, then the people should have a voice in that."

Fleming stressed he's not categorically opposed to data centers — rather, he believes a regulatory framework is necessary to ensure they can coexist with the communities they're built in.

"Putting restrictions on doesn't say 'we can't have a data center,' but it's got to be done correctly," he said. "And not just some big corporation coming in and saying 'hey, I'm just going to do whatever the heck I want to do'"

Throwing their weight behind the measure is State Senator John Velis, D-Westfield. He's referenced in the committee's press release announcing their ballot question campaign.

"The completion and proposed construction of data centers around the state has caused local community groups to organize to either stop or delay new centers," he's quoted in the release. "Concerns over the cost of electricity, environmental uncertainty, water usage and turbines that run 24 hours a day, that sound like jet engines are just some of the complaints residents I have heard from all over the state."

Velis positions much of the angst over data centers as anxiety on AI technology. He also linked the facilities to concerns on affordability and broadening disparities between the wealthy and the working class. That's the language he used when arguing that data center operators need to pay their own way to do business in Massachusetts.

"All costs related to the opening, the operation of a data center are on the company, not the people," he said. "The billionaires are going to have to eat that, not the not the working class people in the community."

Velis anticipates legislative movement on data centers, likely before the proposed ballot measure would come before voters in 2028.

"I do not think that we're going to live in a world where there'll be no action in this in the next two years from the legislature," he said.

Fleming said the ballot measure campaign is more focused on the issue than any particular process. Their effort would end early if Beacon Hill drafted legislation that matched the proposal's requirements on energy use, environmental protection and local control.

"If the legislature passes a law and the governor signs one that has this type of strong host community approval and good environmental stuff, then we would drop the ballot question and move on," Fleming said. "We just want the law passed. We don't have to do it through a ballot issue."

The campaign comes amid a nationwide backlash over data center development. In the last year, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has frozen state tax incentives for the facilities and passed an executive order giving municipalities more power in the approval process. A myriad of local communities have enacted short-term bans on the facilities to better understand how they would impact residents, including Greenfield, Northampton, and Agawam.

Data center discontent has been reignited by a hyperscale proposal in the Central Massachusetts town of Sutton, brought forth by the Kraft Group — the business empire helmed by New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft.

Fleming's ballot measure campaign is still shaping the language as they collect signatures. As they are aiming for the 2028 ballot, the first deadline for filing signatures is next November, in 2027.