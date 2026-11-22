Federal cuts by the Trump administration and Republican congress have made many subsidized health plans more expensive, as well as out of reach for some people.

In Massachusetts, for instance, lawfully present immigrants are now ineligible to sign up for the state's Health Connector, a state-subsidized health insurance plan. And residents 60 to 65 no longer have access to enhanced premium tax credits.

But Health Connector executive director Audrey Morse Gasteier said most people do still qualify for the state’s health coverage.

"Even as we're facing these many setbacks and very targeted attacks on particular communities that are losing these supports, there are still lots of new people signing up who do continue to qualify for the really important help that Massachusetts continues to invest in,” Gasteier said.

The state's Connector plan is similar to the Affordable Care Act, but, Gasteier said, the agency is able to provide lower premium costs than the ACA through state dollars.

Gasteier said people can qualify for it up to four times the federal poverty level.

“To kind of put that in real dollars for an individual, that's someone earning about $64,000 a year. And for a family of four, it's someone earning $132,000 a year. So, it's incredibly protective for people. They have access to low premiums. There's no deductibles. The cost sharing is low,” Gasteier said.

She also said, following the midterm elections, the change in federal congressional leadership will be helpful for her agency.

The incoming House majority leadership team has identified health care as one of its priorities for the first 100 days of the next session.

“They have listed the restoration of the enhanced ACA subsidies. They have included reversal of the so-called "one big beautiful bill" acts, cuts to Medicaid and marketplaces and all of these setbacks we're seeing in health coverage programs across the country,” Gasteier said. “We expect movement. We're eager to partner with our delegation and Congress on getting those priorities to the fore to bring much needed relief to the American public.”

The open enrollment deadline for The Massachusetts Health Connector is December 23rd.