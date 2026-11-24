A series of gastronomical lectures at the University of Massachusetts Amherst this fall focused on rice, chickpeas and other foods — using them as catalysts to talk about world cultures, the environment and how what we eat (depending on where we live) can, at times, create division.

The events, which wrapped up this month, are meant to spark ongoing conversations about how disparate cultures with differing politics might find commonality when they sit down to eat.

"Quite apart from sustaining us, food has the ability to unite us,” said food scholar and Williams College professor Darra Goldstein, who lead the third and final event in the series, Food as a Catalyst for Tolerance and Peace.

All too often food is used as a weapon to exert control, Goldstein said, speaking to a crowd of several hundred. "The list of misuses is long, from the sieges of ancient times into the present day, when dominant nations withhold food from their political adversaries to force vulnerable populations to submit."

The events, overall, are structured around the concept of of gastrodiplomacy said Malcom Sen, a professor at UMass Amherst and a co-organizer of the series.

"What we are not trying to do is solve global food hunger, "Sen said, "We are really platforming the potentialities of dialog around the table."

Dialogs that might provide a way to connect people across borders Sen said.

In a way, he and his colleague Roberto Ludovico mirror their effort.

Sen is originally from India. He teaches Irish and South Asian literature, and he directs the environmental humanities specialization.

Roberto Ludovico, from Italy, has a background in philosophy and and teaches Italian Studies, sometimes through historic cookbooks.

"This is nothing new that we are inventing," Ludovico said about Peace Tables. "Food has been used as a tool of communication since we started breaking bread — or picking the wrong apple off a tree."

For almost an hour, at Goldstein's November event, she took the room on a world tour through historic and present day food items, speaking about hunger and nourishment acting as a "soft power," about adaptation and sometimes appropriation of dishes.

While we should strive to support those who have less social, political, and economic power, Goldstein said, "the concept of culinary appropriation raises disturbing questions of ownership."

No national cuisine stands entirely on its own, Goldstein said. "In fact, the very idea of a national cuisine is a somewhat artificial construct. Even though many dishes are closely associated with the regions where they first developed, as trade has burgeoned around the world, and as people have migrated and introduced new foods and cooking techniques, national cuisines have been greatly enriched."

