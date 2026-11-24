Thanksgiving dinner costs have jumped 6% this year and statewide, food insecurity has doubled since 2019.

With that backdrop, hundreds of walkers hit the road Tuesday and Wednesday, marching from Springfield to Greenfield to raise $800,000 as part of the ‘March for the Food Bank’ (an NEPM-sponsored event).

Nearly two decades into this grassroots drive and efforts by other organizations, Ella Adams with the State House News Service says lawmakers still treat ending hunger as a top priority.

Ella Adams, SHNS: I think lawmakers have been pretty active in this realm. You know, in the past they brought (free) meals into schools, they added the Healthy Incentives Program [or HIP a state benefit that reimburses Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - “SNAP”- recipients dollar-for-dollar when they buy fresh, local fruits and vegetables directly from participating Massachusetts farm vendors]

[Lawmakers] talk a lot about SNAP. Right now, when they talk about hunger and food, it's often in the context of being really concerned about changes to programs like SNAP, which is a resource that has shifted or will shift under new regulations from the federal administration. So, I'd say that they have, in the past, addressed hunger-related issues.

Carrie Healy, NEPM: Speaking of putting bread on the table before the holidays, House Speaker Ron Mariano just handed out 6% raises to 450 House staffers. He also tapped Amherst Representative Mindy Domb to join a new working group reviewing Legislative pay ahead of early December meetings. So, heading into Thanksgiving week, how are lawmakers and aides reacting to those raises?

You know, I personally have not heard much of a reaction to the raises. The last cost of living increase for House employees came in 2024. So, I can imagine that with rising costs, you know, I haven't heard anyone coming out against them.

Legislative staffers on Beacon Hill have been pushing to unionize over low pay and limited benefits. The Boston Globe reported a recent survey that showed half of them plan to leave within two years. Amid pushback from Legislative leaders, that unionization effort has stalled. So, do you get the sense that this House staffer pay raise is taking the wind out of that union push?

The push from State House staffers to unionize, in general, has been happening for quite a while. So, would one pay raise and a working group diminish that desire to organize? I'm not sure I foresee that happening.

As Senate President Karen Spilka office points out, that chamber has already raised its minimum salary, floor boosted pay and continually reviews benefits to keep pace with the private sector. So where do things actually stand in the Senate right now?

Those changes happened in 2022. I would just say that the push for staff unionization comes from a group that calls themselves the ‘Statehouse Employee Union’. That group includes both House and Senate staffers.

Before I let you head off for the holiday, Ella, one more story about carving out a fair share for the region out here in western Mass. We saw Foxborough grab the spotlight and millions of dollars in state grants for this past summer's World Cup games. Now, western Mass. venues have a shot at $4 million from sports betting revenues to lure major events here through 2030. Will that help even the playing field? And how can state and local officials give western Mass. communities a good shot at that money?

So applicants can try to get that money to pay for event bidding and hosting fees. And the applications, according to the administration, will be evaluated based on anticipated economic impact, how likely it is that they will successfully host the proposed event, whether there are opportunities for national and international media exposure...geographic equity, other state priorities, those kinds of things.

So, I think looking at those things and addressing those things perhaps would help applicants actually secure that funding.