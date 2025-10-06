© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 7, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8005 | 55m 47s

Jeremy Diamond reports from Israel's Hostages Square as the country marks two years since the October 7th attacks. Journalist Amir Tibon recounts his experience surviving October 7th. UNICEF's James Elder provides an update on Gaza's humanitarian crisis. Peace activist Aziz Abu Sarah shares his message of hope. Author Taylor Harris discusses how the Trump admin.'s autism claims impacts her family.

Aired: 10/06/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2025
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Episode: S2025 E8004 | 55:47
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8003 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2025
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Episode: S2025 E8002 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2025
Jeanne Shaheen; Vali Nasr; Joe Manchin
Episode: S2025 E8001 | 55:43
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2025
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Episode: S2025 E7327 | 55:47
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2025
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Episode: S2025 E7326 | 55:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E7325 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2025
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7324 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2025
Ursula von der Leyen; Riyad Mansour; Tom Fletcher
Episode: S2025 E7323 | 55:47
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2025
Mauro Vieira; Danny Danon; Adam Tooze
Episode: S2025 E7322 | 55:42