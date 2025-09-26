September 29, 2025

Extra
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Ursula von der Leyen; Riyad Mansour; Tom Fletcher
Mauro Vieira; Danny Danon; Adam Tooze
Dominique de Villepin; Hussein Agha; Robert Malley; Jonathan Mahler
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Rustem Umerov; Annalena Baerbock; Brian Stelter; Sara Jacobs
Max Foster; Gordon Sondland; Peter Westmacott; Tim Berners-Lee
Nadav Eyal; Firas Maksad; Declan Walsh; Kholood Khair; Sheera Frenkel
David Frum; Petra Costa; Susan Mayne